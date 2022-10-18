High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On 15th October, 2022, Zanzibar Island was named Africa's leading beach destination by the 29th World Travel Awards (WTA), for the 2nd year running!

It topped the WTA 2022 rankings, beating some of Africa's best, including Cape Town, South Africa; Diani, Kenya and Dakhla, Morocco. 

