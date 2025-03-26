The ZAMREAL Property Forum, co-hosted with the Zambia Property Owners Association (ZAPOA), returns for its sixth year in early April 2025. It brings together forward-thinking real estate investors and industry players to discuss investment opportunities in Zambia.

Set under the theme of FORGING AHEAD, the ZAMREAL Property Forum will give attendees valuable insights into Zambia’s real estate market, which is experiencing a surge in demand for properties across different asset classes due to the country’s recovering economy and investment-friendly policies.

ZAMREAL Property Forum will also present attractive opportunities for investors aiming for maximum returns, and analyze, among other things, best business practices, and new strategies for growth in Zambia’s real estate market.

Zambia’s real estate market and economy are set to stabilize after facing several challenges, including the COVID-19 crisis, the country’s government reaching a deal with overseas creditors after defaulting on debt repayments, a severe drought exacerbated by El Niño, and major electricity blackouts.

While these challenges will persist in the short term, positive signs are on the horizon. The mining sector has shown resilience, with copper production on the rise. The improved performance in the mining and agriculture sectors (as Zambia recovers from the drought) has prompted the Zambian government to be optimistic about an economic rebound.

On the real estate front, Zambia is poised for significant growth across various asset classes (from residential to commercial sectors) due to economic expansion, government-driven infrastructure investments, urbanization, and increased investment activity.

The multiple discussion sessions at the ZAMREAL Property Forum will be an opportunity to shape the future of real estate in Zambia and provide attendees with the right tools to set them on the growth path.

The various topics to be discussed at the ZAMREAL Property Forum have its theme of FORGING AHEAD in mind as it is all about Zambia’s exciting future.

Key discussions at the ZAMREAL Property Forum will focus on recent tax increases by Zambia’s government, their potential impact on the sector, and expert insights on how businesses will respond. Another critical topic is the proposed de-dollarization in favor of using the kwacha — exploring when and how this transition might take place and the driving factors behind it.

Zambia’s Copperbelt region continues to experience rapid growth, creating opportunities across various sectors. Industry experts from hospitality, retail, and housing will share their perspectives on navigating this booming market.

Institutional investors play a crucial role in shaping Zambia’s real estate landscape. This deep dive will feature industry leaders with the capital and expertise to drive the sector forward. Discussions will focus on their current strategies, future investment plans, and how they perceive Zambia’s real estate potential.

Infrastructure development is essential to unlocking Zambia’s regional economic potential. This session will explore Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for roads and infrastructure, as well as logistics initiatives aimed at transporting minerals and agricultural products to both Eastern and Western markets. Experts will discuss investment opportunities, key regions for development, and how investors and developers can take advantage of these emerging trends.

With increasing traveler numbers and rising demand, Zambia’s hospitality sector is on the move. This session will unpack performance trends, demand drivers, and growth opportunities within the market. Industry players will explore how real estate investors can capitalize on the sector’s expansion and where the most promising opportunities lie.

ZAMREAL Property Forum is set to attract hundreds of successful and experienced leaders, not only from the real estate industry but also those who are impactful in the realm of macroeconomics, institutional investments, and public sector policy. It will be an opportunity for attendees to connect with more than 50 expert speakers secured for the ZAMREAL Property Forum, and with peers to expand their professional networks.

Tim Ware, MD of Knight Frank and President of the Zambia Property Owners Association about co-hosting the ZAMREAL Property Forum and being its lead sponsor states:

“The core objective of ZAPOA is to represent and promote the interests of real estate in Zambia. Co-hosting the ZAMREAL Conference will provide ZAPOA members and guests a platform to engage with local and international real estate organizations and the public sector, on issues that property owners and occupiers are facing and discuss solutions to the cross-cutting issues affecting real estate across the country.”

Stanbic Bank is once again proud to be the Gold sponsor of the ZAMREAL Property Forum upcoming on 8&9 May 2025 in Lusaka, Zambia. Stanbic Bank is committed to fostering economic growth and investment in Zambia and across the African region.

Nkandu Machungwa, Vice President: Energy, Infrastructure&Real Estate Finance says “As Zambia's leading financier in real estate, the Zamreal Property Forum provides us with an opportunity to showcase our deep sector expertise and capabilities that has contributed to economic growth and investment in Zambia and across the region”.

Kambeau Banda, CEO of REIZ Plc Zambia, comments on the company being another sponsor of the ZAMREAL Property Forum:

“The ZAMREAL Property forum allows us to inform the public on the journey REIZ has taken to attaining a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status. REIZ was the first company in Zambia to achieve a REIT status, which presents an investment opportunity to people and businesses interested in the property sector. This strongly aligns with our strategy as we believe people must be aware of the investment opportunities that REITs present to them. We believe the ZAMREAL Property forum attracts the right type of people and businesses to learn about investment opportunities in REITS.”

Register now for the ZAMREAL Property Forum to stay informed on Zambia’s evolving economic landscape. Accredited media are invited to contact Murray Ogle-Anderson to secure their spot at the forum.

The 6th ZAMREAL Property Forum will take place on Wednesday, 9 April 2025 at the InterContinental Hotel in Lusaka, Zambia. For more information and to book to attend the ZAMREAL Forum visit https://ZAMREAL.com/

