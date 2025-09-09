As the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 inspire millions around the globe, the Youth Charter (www.YouthCharter.org) is urging organisers, governments, and partners to ensure the event leaves a lasting social legacy, not just world records.

For more than 30 years, the Youth Charter has promoted the power of sport, arts, and culture to tackle inequality and provide young people with opportunities to thrive. Now, the organisation is calling for every World Championships to embed sport and physical activity for development into its legacy plans.

Key priorities include:

Participation for All – accessible programmes like Kids’ Athletics and Youth Charter’s Community Campuses.

Healthy Futures – linking sport with clean air, climate action, and wellbeing.

Inclusion&Safety – safeguarding, gender equality, and role models such as the Athlete Refugee Team.

Youth Charter Chair Prof. Geoff Thompson MBE said:

“Mega events must deliver more than memories. Tokyo 2025 is a chance to create pathways for every young person to be inspired and empowered through sport.”

The Youth Charter is inviting international federations, funders, and city leaders to collaborate on a World Championship Sport for Development Legacy Framework—ensuring inspiration translates into action, worldwide.

About Youth Charter:

The Youth Charter is a UK registered charity and UN accredited non-governmental organisation. Launched in 1993 as part of the Manchester 2000 Olympic Bid and the 2002 Commonwealth Games, the Youth Charter has Campaigned and Promoted the role and value of sport, art, culture and digital technology in the lives of disaffected young people from disadvantaged communities nationally and internationally. The Youth Charter has a proven track record in the creation and delivery of social and human development programmes with the overall aim of providing young people with an opportunity to develop in life.

Specifically, The Youth Charter Tackles educational non-attainment, health inequality, anti-social behaviour and the negative effects of crime, drugs, gang related activity and racism by applying the ethics of sporting and artistic excellence. These can then be translated to provide social and economic benefits of citizenship, rights responsibilities, with improved education, health, social order, environment and college, university, employment and enterprise.