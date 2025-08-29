The fourth edition of the Annual West Africa and Sahel Youth Forum was held in Dakar, from 26 to 28 August 2025, under the theme: "Employment and education in emergencies for young women and men: building a peaceful and safe West Africa and Sahel".

Organized by the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), and the International Labour Organization (ILO), in partnership with UN agencies, the forum brought together nearly 150 participants, many of whom were young women and men, as well as representatives of governments, regional organizations, workers' organizations and employers' organizations, civil society, and technical and financial partners.

The Forum was enhanced by the presence of Mr. Assane Diallo, Director General of Youth, representing Ms. Khady Diène Gaye, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture of Senegal, Ms. Barrie Freeman, Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, and Dr. Coffi Agossou, ILO Deputy Regional Director for Africa. They all stressed the importance of placing youth at the heart of public policies and strategies for peace and development.

In his speech, Mr. Assane Diallo recalled that "more than 65% of the population of our West African and Sahelian space is made up of young people" and that this reality constitutes both a challenge and an opportunity. He invited the participants to "make this meeting a springboard for action" and reaffirmed Senegal's conviction that "the destiny of Africa is played out with and by its youth".

For her part, Barrie Freeman stressed that "the meaningful inclusion of young people in peacebuilding processes brings multiple benefits: social, political and economic." She warned against the precariousness that still affects "72% of young workers in sub-Saharan Africa" and recalled that "more than 14,000 schools are closed, depriving 2.8 million children of their fundamental right to education".

Over three days, participants from 17 countries in the region debated challenges and solutions related to employment, vocational training, education in crisis contexts, migration and the meaningful participation of young people in public policies.

At the end of the Forum, young people adopted the Dakar Youth Compact, a programmatic document that calls for accelerating the creation of decent jobs, while ensuring equitable access to quality education and training in crisis contexts.

"The Dakar Youth Compact, supported by young people, is a clear roadmap adapted to the realities of the region. The ILO is committed to supporting governments, social partners and youth by strengthening employment policies, fostering business growth and developing more responsive skills systems. These commitments are fully in line with the AU-ILO Youth Employment Strategy (YES-Africa), which places youth at the heart of the continent's economic and social transitions," said Coffi Agossou.

After the Forum, a delegation of participants presented the conclusions of the conference, including the Dakar Youth Compact, to Mrs. Khady Diène Gaye, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture of Senegal.