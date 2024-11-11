Three Questions for Mark Alexander, President of South African Rugby (www.SARugby.co.za):

What do you see as the biggest challenges currently facing rugby at a global level?

In contemplating leadership changes in rugby, it calls for deep personal reflection on the future of the game that we serve. We are all aware of and familiar with the significant financial challenges rugby faces globally. To ensure the growth and even survival of the game in an ever-changing competitive sports landscape, we have no alternative but to seriously review our business model and skill set in rugby.

You mention the need to put the game above regional and national interests. How can rugby leaders embrace this mindset in their decision-making?

In reflecting on this, it’s incumbent on each of us to prioritise the game we love over regional and national interests in our decision-making.

This is a huge challenge to us and one that I believe each one of us is obliged tackle head-on. Our sport urgently and necessarily requires a diverse skill set to meet the demands of the global game if we are to remain relevant as a major global sport.

Finally, what changes do you believe are necessary in terms of leadership and board composition to drive rugby’s growth?

There is no other choice, if we are true to ourselves as the current rugby leadership, than to break with past practices of supporting slate and block-type elections. Failure to do this will result in us not being able to meet and deliver on the modern game’s demands that include aggressively expanding our revenue streams and global presence.

We need a board composed of individuals with the requisite skills and a proven track record of success. Anything else will be counter-productive for rugby.

The strategic intent of elected officials is key to the collective success and sustainability of our game. As a member of World Rugby, South African Rugby supported candidates with the skills to make a meaningful difference in rugby’s growth and sustainability worldwide. We must focus on collaboration, shared services, and new revenue streams to support our growth strategy and sustainability.