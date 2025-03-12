The World Health Organization (WHO) has intensified its response efforts to combat a cholera outbreak in Ethiopia’s Gambella region, which has infected more than 1,200 people. The outbreak, first detected in Akobo Woreda on February 11, has since spread to eight woredas and four refugee camps.

As part of its intervention, WHO has deployed a surge team of experts to provide on-site support for the response, these specialists, who focus on outbreak coordination, surveillance, case management, infection prevention and control (IPC), water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), and health cluster coordination, as well as risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) are working closely with regional health officials to streamline outbreak management strategies and improve response mechanisms.

To ensure a swift and efficient response, WHO has facilitated the transportation of Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) and supplied two rounds of cholera treatment materials worth over 100,000 USD to the Gambella Regional Health Bureau to help manage the increasing cases.

A key aspect of WHO’s intervention has been strengthening case management. With financial and technical assistance from WHO, 85 healthcare workers in the affected areas have received training in cholera case management. The impact of this training is already evident, with significant improvements in treatment outcomes. For instance, Kankan Health Center in Akobo Woreda has reported no facility deaths in the past week—a notable achievement compared to the early days of the outbreak.

To further contain the disease, WHO has implemented a community-based intervention program aimed at stopping transmission at the grassroots level. Since February 26, Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been deployed across high-risk areas, engaging communities in surveillance, sanitation, and health education. Health workers have conducted thousands of household visits, identified and monitored suspected cases, and established oral rehydration points in hotspot areas to ensure early treatment.

WHO has also reinforced hygiene promotion efforts by distributing water treatment chemicals, setting up handwashing stations, and sensitising communities about cholera prevention measures. Additionally, educational materials have been printed and distributed in multiple local languages to ensure that prevention messages reach the most vulnerable populations.

In collaboration with South Sudan, the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI), the Gambella Regional Health Bureau, and the WHO Country Office, cross-border engagement efforts have been initiated to review progress in the cholera response and strengthen collaboration. Similarly, an inter-regional engagement forum has been organised with Oromia, Southwest Ethiopia, and the Gambella regions to scale up preparedness and surveillance across the surrounding areas.

Furthermore, WHO has supported EPHI in applying for cholera vaccines, securing over 1 million doses to help control the outbreak in Gambella.

Dr. Abel Assefa Zugi, Head of the Gambella Regional Health Bureau, received the two rounds of medical supplies and expressed gratitude for WHO’s timely support. He emphasised the importance of continued collaboration and assured that immediate treatment was being provided to those affected. The supplies are expected to benefit over 1,700 cholera patients and help curb the spread of the disease.

“WHO’s presence in the region has played a vital role in overseeing the response, ensuring effective coordination, and providing strategic guidance to health authorities at all levels,” Dr. Abel said, stressing that sustained vigilance and intervention are crucial to fully controlling the outbreak.

Chuol Puok Jock, WHO’s Field Hub Coordinator for Gambella and the Southwest Ethiopia regions, reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to supporting regional health authorities in managing the crisis.

“The intervention is already yielding positive results. Since WHO intensified its response on February 26, there has been a marked decline in the number of severe cases. The daily count of severe cholera cases has dropped from 55 to 14 within 10 days, signalling that containment efforts are making a difference,” said Dr. Owen Laws Kaluwa, WHO Representative to Ethiopia.

“WHO remains committed to working with the Gambella Regional Health Bureau and other partners to prevent further spread and strengthen the region’s capacity to handle future public health emergencies,” Dr. Kaluwa added.

As the fight against cholera continues, the focus remains on providing immediate care to those affected, scaling up preventive measures, and ensuring that communities are well-equipped to protect themselves from the disease. With WHO’s ongoing support, authorities remain hopeful that the outbreak will soon be brought under control.