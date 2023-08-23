To manage infectious and hazardous waste, WHO built a state-of-the-art medical waste management facility with a cutting-edge temperature incinerator at Juba Teaching Hospital to prioritize collecting, transporting, and treating infectious waste and sharps.

Managing medical waste effectively is paramount in preventing environmental and public health risks. Hazardous waste is a significant challenge, accounting for up to 20% of the total medical waste produced. Trained staff should manage hazardous waste with great care to avoid any harm. By prioritizing safe disposal practices, we can create a healthier and safer world for everyone.

"The waste management facility is a dream come true and is a huge boost to our efforts of ensuring that our environment is protected and public health risks resulting from medical waste are reduced through effective management,” said Honorable Yolanda Awel Deng Juac, Minister of Health, Republic of South Sudan " We thank our partner WHO and the Government of Canada for the support in establishing this facility, lets now work together to ensure it is sustained and properly managed to serve it purpose and also works to extend similar support to other parts of the country."

To ensure the safe disposal of waste, the facility has three rooms for waste segregation, a 150mm slab for the incinerator, two pits for sharp and organic waste, a water stand, a fuel tank, and a waste cleaning area to enable effective segregation and separation of hazardous waste. A perimeter fence chain link secures the entire area.

As healthcare in South Sudan continues to advance, proper waste management is becoming increasingly critical. The significant amount of solid waste produced by healthcare facilities requires safe and appropriate disposal. Therefore, the implementation of a strategic approach to Medical Waste Management is crucial.

"By prioritizing the proper handling of infectious waste and sharps and providing comprehensive training to staff in waste management practices, we can pave the way for a safer and healthier future for all,” said Dr Fabian Ndenzako, WHO Representative a.i. for South Sudan. Thanks to the Canadian Government's support, effective implementation of waste management practices can ensure that our environment, healthcare, and community remain protected from the dangers of improper waste disposal.

WHO is committed to collaborating with all stakeholders under the leadership of the Government at all levels to implement priority health interventions in the country.