World Football Summit (WFS) (https://WorldFootballSummit.com), a leading platform in the global football industry, has announced the organization of WFS Rabat 2025 in partnership with EVOSPORT, a subsidiary of University Mohammed VI Polytechnic (UM6P), and in collaboration with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

Scheduled for April 9-10, 2025, on the UM6P campus in Rabat, this landmark event will bring together key players from the global football ecosystem to explore the levers for football’s development in Africa.

WFS Rabat 2025 stands out for its integrated approach, combining academic insight with concrete action. Under the theme "Cultivating Africa’s Future Football Legacy Beyond the World Cup," the summit will highlight football’s role in mobilizing Moroccan and African talent, including those from the diaspora, to accelerate the sport’s growth on the continent and beyond.

Morocco has invested heavily in world-class infrastructure and talent development strategies, positioning itself as a powerhouse in African and global football. This momentum aligns with a broader vision that sees sports as a catalyst for economic and social development, both nationally and continentally.

Morocco’s selection as the host country reflects its growing prominence on the global football stage, underscored by key achievements such as its historic performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and its co-hosting of the 2030 World Cup.

UM6P, committed to transforming sports in Africa, brings a scientific and technological dimension to WFS Rabat 2025. Through its subsidiary EVOSPORT, UM6P is fostering a structured, dynamic, and sustainable sports ecosystem aligned with the challenges and opportunities of Morocco and Africa.

Jan Alessie, Co-founder and Managing Director of World Football Summit, emphasized, “Africa is one of the most promising frontiers in global football, with vast untapped potential, particularly in media rights, infrastructure, and talent development. WFS Rabat 2025 will provide a unique platform where international investors and industry leaders can connect with local stakeholders to explore these opportunities.”

Ismail Lyoubi, Managing Director of EVOSPORT, stated, “Co-organizing World Football Summit and hosting it at UM6P is a major opportunity for us to contribute to the development of the emerging football industry at both national and continental levels. This event will bring together key football stakeholders at UM6P, fostering knowledge exchange and building bridges between research, education, and the sports industry through the university’s ecosystem.”

Over two days, WFS Rabat 2025 will welcome representatives from FIFA, CAF, national football associations, professional clubs, leagues, and leading industry experts and decision-makers.

Discussions will focus on critical topics such as infrastructure and stadium development, sports tourism as an economic driver, youth talent training and performance, sports diplomacy and soft power, governance and business models, the rise of women’s football, and the impact of technology and data in transforming African football.

About World Football Summit:

The World Football Summit is the premier platform connecting the global football industry. Since its inception in 2016, WFS has attracted over 25,000 participants across 25 events and built a global community of more than 130,000 industry stakeholders.

For more information on WFS events in 2025 and registration details: https://apo-opa.co/3F7jAHQ

About the Royal Moroccan Football Federation:

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) is a non-profit sports association recognized as a public utility, dedicated to the development of football in Morocco. Founded in 1956, FRMF is affiliated with FIFA, CAF, UNAF, and UAFA. Its mission is to promote, regulate, and expand access to football in all its forms across Morocco, with a strong focus on youth talent development.

For more information: https://FRMF.ma/fr/

About UM6P&EVOSPORT:

University Mohammed VI Polytechnic (UM6P) is a pioneering Moroccan institution dedicated to developing innovative solutions to address Africa’s unique challenges while contributing to global progress. With a strong focus on education, research, and close partnerships with industry, UM6P fosters innovation and entrepreneurship to shape a new generation of leaders for Africa’s future.

EVOSPORT, a subsidiary of UM6P, was founded on the belief that sports serve as a powerful driver of socio-economic impact. The company aims to transform Morocco’s sports industry by accelerating the development of a dynamic and sustainable sports ecosystem aligned with the country’s strategic vision to position itself as a premier regional and global sports hub. Through an integrated and multidimensional approach, EVOSPORT seeks to redefine the sports sector by tackling current and future industry challenges and aspires to become a benchmark in the sports sector through its commitment to sustainable impact, investment, training, and human development.

For more information: https://www.UM6P.ma/en