Global energy company Woodside Energy will participate as a Bronze Partner at this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. The partnership comes as the company advances upstream growth in West Africa, following the successful startup of the Sangomar Field Development Phase 1, offshore Senegal.

In February this year, Woodside energy shipped the first cargo of Sangomar crude to Senegal’s national refinery under its Domestic Supply Obligation, marking a key milestone for in-country value creation. The project has also emphasized operational safety, achieving over 30 million working hours without a serios injury, reflecting Woodside’s commitment to safe and sustainable project execution while supporting Senegal’s emerging hydrocarbon sector.

The $5 billion first-phase development – delivered in partnership with Senegal’s state-owned Petrosen – achieved first oil last year, marking Senegal’s entry as a new oil producer. Production through the FPSO unit ramped up in less than nine weeks, reaching over 94% capacity by year-end. Both water and gas injection systems have been fully commissioned, with reservoir performance exceeding expectations. Early results have delivered reserves additions of 16.2 million proven barrels of oil equivalent and 15.4 million barrels of oil equivalent proved-plus-probable, underscoring the field’s long-term potential.

The FPSO – supplied by MODEC – is designed to process 100,000 barrels per day of crude oil and 130 million cubic feet of gas per day, with storage capacity of 1.3 million barrels of crude. Four injector-producer well pairs in the S400 reservoirs have delivered stronger-than-expected results, reducing downside risk, while water injection, initiated in late 2024, is expected to further mitigate reserves this year.

Looking ahead, Woodside Energy is assessing future-phase development decisions based on 12-24 months of production data, with Phase 2 planning already underway to expand capacity and maximize value creation. The company is also prioritizing local content in Senegal, embedding skills development, supplier participation and knowledge transfer into the project lifecycle.

What’s more, Terry Gebhardt, Vice President of Exploration, Woodside Energy will feature as a speaker at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025. Bringing over two decades of global exploration experience, Gebhardt represents one of the world’s premier independent energy companies at the continent’s premier industry gathering.

“Woodside Energy’s Sangomar development demonstrates Africa’s capacity to deliver technically complex deepwater projects with strong returns. Their success underscores the MSGBC Basin’s role in shaping the continent’s upstream future,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.