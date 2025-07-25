Togo took a bold step toward inclusive trade. One hundred women entrepreneurs from across the country gathered in Lomé for a series of intensive trainings that aimed to do more than just transfer skills. The goal? To equip women entrepreneurs with the tools, confidence, and networks needed to enter and compete in international markets.

As part of GIZ’s PROCOMP initiative, the AMI COMMERCE Togo project, led by the International Trade Centre (ITC), brought together more than 100 women entrepreneurs with one goal: to expand their businesses beyond national borders.

PROCOMP promotes competitiveness across Togo’s private sector, and with the support of ITC’s SheTrades Initiative, women were placed at the centre of this economic transformation. The collaboration ensured that as Togo strengthens its export capacity, women-led businesses are not only included but also empowered.

Practical, tailored training

Held throughout June, the trainings targeted the real needs of women-led mico, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), many of whom operate informally or have limited access to capital and market information. Sessions were adapted to participants’ digital and export readiness.

For women less familiar with digital tools, the training focused on using WhatsApp Business, social media, and low-cost platforms to reach more customers. Export-ready participants explored EU buyer requirements, documentation, and trade fair preparation. Additional sessions supported those in agri-food and fresh produce, covering export logistics and sanitary and phytosanitary standards.

Building skills, confidence and collaboration

The trainings combined technical knowledge with interactive methods—roleplays, group work, and mock buyer meetings brought concepts to life. Participants reflected on their business models, shared challenges, and developed solutions together.

Importantly, the sessions strengthened market-related soft skills like communication and negotiation, critical for pitching products, responding to buyer inquiries, and navigating trade fairs. Many women gained more confidence to formalize their businesses and expand their reach.

Beyond skills-building, the sessions created a supportive environment for connection and collaboration. For many, it was the first time being in a space fully dedicated to their growth as entrepreneurs. Participants left not only with strategies but with new networks and a sense of community.

Toward inclusive economic growth

As Togo deepens its regional integration and export potential, women entrepreneurs are vital to achieving inclusive, resilient growth. With targeted support, they are now better equipped to enter international markets—not as a distant dream, but as a tangible opportunity.

In parallel, the project also strengthened key national trade facilitation mechanisms. The Mécanisme d’Alerte aux Obstacles au Commerce (MAOC) was relaunched with institutional backing and regional outreach, enabling businesses to report and resolve trade barriers more effectively.

In addition, the Togo Trade Portal was developed as a digital one-stop shop for import-export procedures, offering transparency and easier access to essential trade information, including for products commonly traded by women entrepreneurs.