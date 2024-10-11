Recent intercommunal violence in Tonj North County has claimed at least 20 lives and left dozens of people injured. With access to the conflict zone further complicated by season floods, residents of the area are left virtually isolated from state authorities, humanitarians and peacekeepers.

“We live in fear, always wondering if our loved ones will return from the bush or be caught in further violence,” Katherina Achuil, chairperson of a women’s group, told a team of Blue Helmets serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), who managed to make their way to her community in Akok by helicopter.

“We don’t sleep at night, worrying about the sound of gunshots or the safety of our children.”

With many of their husbands, sons and brothers having fled or left home to fight, Katherina and other women are traumatized by the ongoing violence, yet have to fend for themselves, their children, and the elderly.

“We are here to listen, understand, and help pave a path toward peace. We need to connect with you, get a clear picture of your struggles and work together for a sustainable solution,” emphasized Adewuyi Adewumi, Acting Head of the UNMISS Field Office in Kuajok.

Local leaders told Mr. Adewumi and the rest of the visiting delegation that the tension and recent clashes between different ethnic groups in Tonj North are rooted in historical rivalries and “recent provocations”. They all agreed that the government of Warrap need to step in to protect civilians, and that challenges in terms of poor or missing infrastructure must be addressed.

“We are ready to work with the government, UNMISS and others to put an end to the cycle of violence, but for that to happen, we have to be part of the conversation, not spoken to or about from the sidelines,” affirmed Akech Ariik, a deputy traditional chief who was part of the almost 80 community members who met with the peacekeepers.

Together, distressed residents asked for both medical services – with only the one, poorly equipped primary healthcare centre existing in the area – and psychosocial support to heal themselves and their communities.

And yet, amidst a long list of pressing needs and wishes, one, the most fundamental one, stands out. Clutching a photo of her son, who has been missing since clashes began, Achol Ariik Deng gave it a voice.

“All we want is peace. We know that without it, our families and communities will continue to suffer.”