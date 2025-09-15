Fatma Zohra Bendjelida was crowned winner of the inaugural Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Junior Chef Competition which celebrates young aspiring chefs’ creativity and flair in African cuisine and culture.

Loubna Ali Cherif and Aouis Akkouch were named first and second runners up in the competition that was open to young aspiring Algerian chefs aged between 16 and 21 years. Participants were required to prepare dishes rooted in African ingredients and traditions.

The two-day final cook-off was held on the sidelines of the recently concluded and remarkably successful Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025). It had eight finalists battling for cash prizes, medals and mentoring sessions from industry leaders. Judges included Chef Robert, Rabah Ourrad, Andile Sondaka, and Taymor Mason. There was also special appearance on the judging panel by Mrs Chinelo Oramah, Matron of Afreximbank Spouse Network (ASNET) together with Chef Coco and Chef Stone.

Delivering the keynote address during the award ceremony, the First Lady of Zimbabwe, H.E. Auxillia Mnangagwa called for support to food festivals, nurturing youth innovation in the culinary industry, and investment in platforms for African cuisines to shine on the global stage and for culinary wealth to become a force for unity, empowerment and prosperity

“Gastronomy can become a unifying platform for culture, tourism and economic development locally. Gastronomy tourism is a fundamental component for promoting local cultures and as a major element of intangible heritage. It is a key driver for socio-economic development characterised by the conservation of cultural heritage and community empowerment,” H.E. Mnangagwa added.

The CANEX Junior Chef Competition provided a platform to spotlight Algeria’s rich and vibrant culinary culture while highlighting local products, celebrating young rising talent, and promoting a dynamic cultural exchange. The final cook-off of the CANEX Junior Chef Competition began with four finalists on the first day. On the second day of the competition, the finalists worked in teams of two, guided by culinary mentors Andile Somdaka, Rabah Ourrad, and Taymor Mason.

Afreximbank’s Director for Intra African Trade and Export Development (Creatives and Diaspora), Temwa Gondwe noted that the competition is a powerful demonstration of how nations can harness their food culture to build pride, promote tourism.

“This is more than just a culinary show. It is an intentional strategy to assert Africa's culinary elements and African cuisine as a strategic tool for economic empowerment, and cultural diplomacy. We are at a turning point in how the world sees Africa, while African music and fashion have already captured global audiences, it's time for African gastronomy to take its rightful place on the world by investing in African-owned businesses and building vibrant, contemporary African restaurant chains,” Mr Gondwe added.

The CANEX Junior Chef Competition is one of the gastronomy-focused activities at IATF2025 in Algiers. Other activities lined up include world-class cooking demonstrations from some of Africa and the Caribbean’s greatest chefs as part of the Jollof Wars.

CANEX is billed as the largest gathering of creatives from Africa and the Diaspora across value chains of diverse creative and cultural industries from film, music, and fashion to culinary arts, sports, and visual arts amongst others. The weeklong summit has convened continental and global players to showcase and exhibit their goods and services, and to explore business and investment opportunities within the rapidly expanding creative economy. It is being held as part of IATF2025, hosted by the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria and co-convened by Afreximbank, the African Union Commission and the AfCFTA Secretariat. The weeklong event is projected to facilitate trade and investment deals worth over US$44 billion.

IATF is a platform for businesses to showcase their goods and services to visitors and buyers while exploring opportunities and exchanging information. IATF aims to tap into opportunities from AfCFTA’s single market of over 1.4 billion people and GDP of over US$3.5 trillion. The just ended fourth Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) was a huge success, exceeding all its targets. The event drew over 112,000 participants, both in person and online, and generated more than US$48 billion in trade deals. It featured over 2,100 exhibitors and was attended by 20 Heads of State and Government representatives, along with several ministers and other senior government officials, captains of industry and other participants from 132 countries across the world.

Media contact:

media@intrafricatradefair.com

press@afreximbank.com

About the Intra-African Trade Fair:

Organised by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), African Union Commission (AUC) and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) is intended to provide a unique platform for facilitating trade and investment information exchange in support of increased intra-African trade and investment, especially in the context of implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). IATF brings together continental and global players to showcase and exhibit their goods and services and to explore business and investment opportunities in the continent. It also provides a platform to share trade, investment and market information with stakeholders and allows participants to discuss and identify solutions to the challenges confronting intra-African trade and investment. In addition to African participants, the Trade Fair is also open to businesses and investors from non-African countries interested in doing business in Africa and in supporting the continent’s transformation through industrialisation and export development.

For more information, please visit www.IntrAfricanTradeFair.com