As global demand for critical minerals accelerates, Africa’s mineral-rich economies are stepping into a more prominent role – not only as exporters of raw materials, but as strategic partners in global supply chains. African Mining Week (AMW) 2025, taking place in Cape Town on October 1-3, is emerging as a key platform for policymakers, mining companies, financiers and service providers to connect, negotiate and shape the future of the continent’s mining sector.

AMW 2025’s will prioritize high-level networking, dealmaking and investor matchmaking. At a time when governments are under pressure to present investable projects, this approach ensures that time on the ground translates into meaningful engagement and tangible progress.

Targeted Engagement Drives Attendance

AMW’s agenda is designed to support strategic engagement through exclusive country briefings, curated investor meetings and deal rooms that connect government and private sector actors directly. Its co-location with African Energy Week 2025: Invest in African Energies further enhances the event’s appeal, creating opportunities for cross-sector dialogue on infrastructure, energy access and mineral beneficiation.

This targeted approach is attracting a wide range of public and private sector delegations. Among confirmed participants is the South Africa–DRC Chamber of Commerce, which will be supporting the participation of companies operating across two of Africa’s largest and most influential mining jurisdictions. South Africa’s mining industry continues to play a central role in global platinum group metals production and is seeing new interest in battery minerals and green hydrogen, with institutions like the Industrial Development Corporation set to participate in sessions on financing mining and industrialization projects across the continent. The DRC, meanwhile, remains critical to global cobalt and copper supply chains, with significant interest in expanding downstream processing.

Government Participation Signals Project Pipelines

Several African governments are attending with the express purpose of promoting new investment opportunities. Chad’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy is expected to highlight emerging opportunities in mining and infrastructure development as part of ongoing efforts to attract investment in its extractive sector. From Angola, national oil company Sonangol is participating as part of a broader push to diversify its portfolio beyond oil and gas. The Angolan government is prioritizing the development of its diamond, iron ore and battery mineral resources, and Sonangol’s involvement reflects the country's intention to drive resource-linked industrial development.

International participation is also strong. Organizations such as World Mining Investment and delegations from the Gulf, Europe and Asia are attending to assess African markets amid growing interest in diversifying supply chains and securing long-term access to key minerals.

Aligning Investment with Industrial Development

With global exploration spending in Africa projected to rise – particularly in copper, lithium and rare earth elements – many countries are not only positioning themselves as resource suppliers, but as hosts for beneficiation and value-added processing. Discussions at AMW will explore policy incentives, infrastructure corridors and cross-border industrial zones that can help support this ambition.

As African governments seek to coordinate on regional value chains, improve regulatory coherence and share infrastructure, platforms like AMW play an important role in facilitating dialogue and action. By convening stakeholders across government, industry and finance, the event is helping to reshape how mining investment is pursued on the continent – shifting from transactional approaches to more strategic, collaborative models that align with Africa’s broader development goals.

About African Mining Week:

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.