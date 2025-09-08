International Literacy Day is celebrated every year on 8 September to highlight the importance of high literacy rates in society.

The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) is committed to creating an environment that supports readers and encourages a culture of reading across all ages. From story time to digital skills, public libraries across the Western Cape are opening doors to opportunity and lifelong learning.

The department supports literacy in the province through numerous programmes and interventions, including:

375 public library service points, supported by the Western Cape Library Service across the province

229 rural libraries providing free internet through more than 1 500 workstations as well as free Wi-Fi access at 180 of these libraries

The department procured 160 307 hard copy books during the last financial year

Access to 36 968 copies of e-books, audio books and online magazines

Circulation of 275 194 e-books and 80 990 audiobooks in the past year

37 mini-libraries for the blind and visually impaired across the province

Thousands more benefit annually from library storytimes, school class visits, book clubs, reading quizzes, writing competitions, and study support initiatives

Various programmes to promote reading are being driven by our YeBoneers who are placed in the libraries stream

Libraries and literacy are crucial in our society. Reading is foundational for school success, employability and active citizenship. Libraries reduce barriers by offering free access to books, e-books, safe study spaces, skilled staff, and connectivity. Digital literacy is also essential: in an AI-enabled world, libraries equip residents to find, evaluate and create information responsibly.

Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, calls on all people across the province to join their local library and to keep reading:

“On International Literacy Day, we celebrate the everyday heroes—our librarians, volunteers, parents and young people—who keep the flame of reading alive. In a rapidly digitalising world, the Western Cape’s public libraries are more than buildings with books: they are springboards into learning, opportunity and hope. This year alone, our library literacy programmes directly supported more than 600 residents, and our network of 375 service points continues to bring stories, skills and connection within reach of every community. Reading opens doors—at school, at work and in life. I invite every resident to visit their local library, borrow a book or download an e-book, join a reading circle, and sign up for my ALMAL Book Club. Let’s build a province of readers.”

DCAS continues to roll out many programmes and activities across our libraries to ensure that we can build a culture of reading in our province.