By Arnaud Bouraïma, Chief Commercial Officer at Webb Fontaine

As global trade continues to expand, customs administrations all over the world face increasing challenges in collecting accurate revenue and minimising fraud. In Africa, these challenges are particularly acute. Studies show that giving customs inspectors better information can improve fraud detection by 21.7 percentage points and increase tax collection by 5.2 percentage points (https://apo-opa.co/4c54C1C).

Webb Fontaine, a leading provider of trade facilitation solutions, is tackling these issues with advanced technology powered by AI. Webb Valuation is one of the company’s key tools. It helps customs authorities in Africa identify and prevent fraud. The tool uses AI to boost efficiency, reduce fraud, and secure vital revenues.

Webb Valuation also incorporates data analytics. By analysing patterns and anomalies, potentially fraudulent activities, such as undervaluation or misclassification, can be flagged, allowing authorities to take preventive measures.

Improving Accuracy and Reducing Fraud

Customs clearance can be slow and complicated. It involves many steps like document verification, product classification, risk assessment, and compliance checks. These tasks are intricate and time-consuming, causing delays. Such delays impact trade efficiency, disrupt supply chains, and increase costs for customs authorities and traders.

Webb Valuation simplifies the process. It automates tasks like classifying products, assessing risks, and verifying prices. This significantly reduces customs processing time and facilitates the faster clearance of goods, benefiting customs officials and traders. For example, in a West African country, the Webb Valuation solution has contributed to an increase in customs revenues of over 20%, thus promoting economic growth. This is just one of many milestones. Clearance times are reduced, monitoring is improved, and communication between customs officials and traders is smoother. Automated query management and real-time checks make the port a model of efficient customs operations in West Africa.

Webb Valuation also enhances the accuracy of duty and tax computations. This secures revenue for customs authorities and promotes fair trade. AI-driven tools suggest monetary values and Harmonised System (HS) codes for goods. They identify high-risk shipments for further scrutiny. Valuation and classification reports are automatically sent to the Customs Management System. Consistency checkpoints ensure declared values align with Webb Valuation reports. Any discrepancies are then flagged or rejected.

Boosting Revenue Collection

Customs authorities often struggle to collect the right number of duties and taxes on imported goods. This happens because it's hard to classify products accurately, and sometimes importers might undervalue and/or misdeclare their items. These challenges can lead to lost revenue and inaccurate tax collection.

Webb Valuation helps by using AI to suggest the right values and HS codes and flag high-risk shipments for more inspection. The system has over 14 checkpoints to ensure declared values match market prices, reducing revenue loss.

Countries using Webb Valuation have seen a significant increase in customs duties and tax collection by up to 20%. By improving transparency and ensuring fair values, the system helps promote economic growth and stability.

Empowering Customs Authorities with Training

While AI is crucial for Webb Valuation, human expertise makes it even more effective. Customs personnel need training to work with AI systems. Webb Fontaine focuses on training customs officials thoroughly so they can use AI insights to make better decisions. The company's experts work closely with customs administrations, data scientists, and trade analysts to keep improving the system.

They also partner with government agencies, trade operators, and international organisations to ensure Webb Valuation fits well into national customs frameworks. Continuous feedback and performance monitoring help the system adapt to changing trade rules and market conditions.

Transforming Africa’s Trade: How Webb Valuation Drives Imports and Exports

As customs processes digitise with advanced technologies like Webb Valuation, they will become more reliable and efficient. Fraud, misdeclarations, and undervaluation will be easier to detect. This will lead to more accurate tax and duty collection, enhancing trade competitiveness and safety and boosting revenue collection.

Since no two customs administrations work the same way, Webb Fontaine collaborates with stakeholders to create solutions tailored to each country's specific needs. Each entity is unique, so tools must be developed and refined. This ensures they meet various needs and regulatory requirements.

Webb Valuation will transform Africa’s import and export landscape by streamlining customs procedures, reducing delays, and cutting transaction costs. By ensuring accurate valuation and classification of goods, it will also boost revenue collection for African nations, supporting economic growth.

As Africa’s ports continue to expand, the need for efficient trade facilitation is more crucial than ever. Webb Valuation is not just a technology reshaping Africa’s customs infrastructure; it’s the game-changer that simplifies complexities, equips stakeholders with the essential tools to thrive in the dynamic world of international trade—ensuring a fairer, more transparent, and more profitable future.

