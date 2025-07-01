Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri paid an official visit to the Republic of Mauritius on 01 July 2025. This was his second visit to Mauritius as Foreign Secretary.

2. The visit followed the telephone conversation between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Mauritius, H.E. Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, on 24 June 2025, during which the two leaders discussed the ongoing cooperation across a broad range of areas and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthen the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between India and Mauritius.

3. During the visit, Foreign Secretary called on the President, H.E. Mr. Dharambeer Gokhool, the Prime Minister, H.E. Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, the Deputy Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Paul Berenger and the Foreign Minister of Mauritius, H.E. Mr. Dhananjay Ramful and met key Mauritian leaders and officials.

4. In his meeting with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Foreign Secretary reiterated the invitation of Prime Minister Modi to PM Ramgoolam to visit India. Both sides held discussions on the entire range of bilateral cooperation. Foreign Secretary sought guidance to further strengthen the special and close ties and conveyed India’s continued commitment to the development, progress and prosperity of Mauritius. As part of the commitment to work together to address challenges faced by Mauritius on account of increase in drug-addiction and related social issues, Foreign Secretary handed over specialized anti-drug equipment to FM Ramful.

5. The visit is part of continued high-level exchanges between two countries and reflects the importance India attaches to its relations with Mauritius. In line with our Neighbourhood First policy, Vision MAHASAGAR and our commitment to the Global South, the visit reaffirmed the continued commitment from both sides to deepen the multi-dimensional bilateral partnership for the prosperity and development of both countries and the larger Indian Ocean Region.