VFS Global (www.VFSGlobal.com), the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, has launched its new user-friendly and efficient online platform to make Indonesia’s Electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VoA) application process seamless for travellers, promote inbound tourism, and enhance overall customer experience. The platform is in line with Indonesian government’s ongoing efforts to enhance its tourism infrastructure and services to welcome 14 million visitors in 2025.

VFS Global’s new e-VoA platform, is available for nationals of all the 97 countries eligible for e-VoA (http://apo-opa.co/40si4qG), including South Africa. Travellers can now enjoy a quicker and smoother visa application journey through VFS Global by completing the entire process online and receiving a pre-approved e-VoA before departure.

Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Business Development, VFS Global, said,

“As a company, we are constantly working towards innovations which provide a seamless visa application submission experience to our customers. The launch of this innovative, secure, and user-friendly digital e-Visa on Arrival platform for Indonesia will undoubtedly streamline the visa application process, making it faster, easier, and more convenient. With Indonesia being a globally sought-after destination, we are honoured to assist visitors from 97 countries by facilitating their entry into this incredible country through this platform.”

Here are the four simple steps to apply for Indonesia e-VoA:

Visit https://IndonesiaVoA.VFSeVisa.id/ Submit all the required documents Pay the necessary fees Receive a pre-approved e-VoA on email before departure

With the payment having been made online, travellers can enjoy a smoother and faster entry experience through E-gates or immigration counters.

VFS Global’s new e-VoA platform will ensure all the documents applicants submit are complete and error-free. It also offers OCR technology which will enable applicant details to be auto populated, thereby saving time and effort for applicants. The new platform will also provide group booking facility which could be beneficials for travel trade and conventions.

Travellers applying for Indonesia e-VoA via VFS Global will get a dedicated email and live support in seven languages - English, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, German, and French – to help them with their queries. VFS Global will add more language support in due course of time for key markets.

