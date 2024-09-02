Verdant IMAP (www.Verdant-Cap.com) has advised Germany-based DEKRA SE on the sale of DEKRA Automotive (“DEKRA”), the largest independent vehicle testing group in South Africa.

South Africa-based DEKRA specialises in legislated automotive roadworthy testing through its vehicle inspection and testing stations nationwide and also provides other non-regulated inspection services such as certification services, condition reports and technical inspection checks.

DEKRA SE, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany with operations in 60 countries, completed over 31 million vehicle tests in 2023.

The transaction attracted strong interest from private equity and strategic buyers alike.

The transaction reinforces Verdant IMAP's position as a leading advisor in the industrials sector, as well as its success supporting M&A exits for a broad range of clients, including leading multinationals, private equity and owner managers.

Terms for the transaction were not disclosed.

About Verdant IMAP:

Verdant IMAP is a leading investment bank operating on a pan-African focus, specialising in M&A and in private capital markets. Verdant IMAP is the IMAP partner firm for its region. IMAP with partner firms in nearly 50 countries, with over 600 M&A professionals, completing over 200 M&A transactions per year, reinforces Verdant IMAP’s capability to deliver innovative financial solutions to clients across Africa and around the World. www.Verdant-Cap.com