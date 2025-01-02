The U.S. Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing $450,000 to support emergency relief efforts in response to Tropical Cyclone Chido, which devastated parts of Mozambique on December 15. This critical funding will help address the urgent needs of the affected populations across Cabo Delgado province, focusing on shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance. One grant will be implemented by The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) and other rapid response work will be undertaken by CARE International. In addition, other USAID humanitarian partners have pivoted with existing resources to help respond to immediate needs.

Tropical Cyclone Chido brought heavy rainfall and strong winds, resulting in loss of life, injuries, and significant destruction of homes and infrastructure. Initial reports indicate that the most severe loss of life and material damage occurred in southern Cabo Delgado province and surrounding areas. Assessments of the full scope of the disaster are ongoing, and the U.S. Government will continue to work closely with the National Institute for Disaster Management to coordinate the cyclone response. U.S. Ambassador Peter H. Vrooman emphasized the importance of swift action to help those affected by Cyclone Chido. “The U.S. Government recognizes the immense challenges faced by the affected people and wants to reaffirm our solidarity. Our assistance will provide life-saving aid to those most impacted by the cyclone, helping to reduce human suffering and support recovery efforts,” said Ambassador Vrooman.

The U.S. Government remains committed to supporting Mozambique through this emergency response and to strengthening the country’s resilience to future natural disasters.