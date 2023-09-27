The U.S. and the United Republic of Tanzania proudly mark the successful conclusion of the Lishe Endelevu project, a hallmark in the journey towards better nutrition across Tanzania. Spanning five years, this initiative from the U.S. government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has brought notable advancements to the regions of Dodoma, Iringa, Morogoro, and Rukwa.

The project’s prime objective was to reinforce local nutritional efforts. Through collaborations with local governments and partnerships with over 300 private entities, diverse and nutritious food became more accessible, leading to noticeable health improvements within these regions.

The U.S. Embassy to Tanzania’s USAID Economic Growth Office Director Colin Dreizin expressed, “From its inception in 2018, Lishe Endelevu channeled $25 million, ensuring over 1.6 million women and 1.2 million children in Dodoma, Iringa, Morogoro, and Rukwa had access to vital nutritional services.”

Minister of State PO-RALG, the Honorable Mohamed Mchengerwa, remarked, “Today’s event showcased the USAID Lishe Endelevu Story Book, reflecting the five-year journey in our four regions. The project also championed sustainable practices like agroforestry and livestock rearing, thereby increasing access to nutritious food. We’re profoundly grateful to USAID for bolstering Tanzania’s nutrition realm.”

Throughout its tenure, USAID has worked closely with Tanzania’s Ministry of Health, the President’s Office (PO-RALG), and renowned partners such as Deloitte, AAPH, TMG, and PANITA. The event honored the efforts of Civil Society Organizations and concluded with the unveiling of the USAID Lishe Endelevu Voice of Beneficiaries Story Book