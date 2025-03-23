UNSMIL is alarmed by the wave of arbitrary arrest and detentions across Libya by law enforcement and security actors. These actors are using their powers of arrest and detention to target individuals for their alleged political affiliations, to silence perceived dissent and to undermine judicial independence. These unlawful practices create a climate of fear, shrink civic space and erode the rule of law.

Legal professionals and members of the judiciary have been targeted by violence and arbitrary arrests. The violent arrest of Judge Ali Al Shareef in Tripoli on 10 March, the continued arbitrary detention of lawyer Mounir Al-Orfi in Benghazi since 12 March and of two Military Prosecutors, Mansour Da’aoub and Mohammed al-Mabrouk al-Kar since 2022 in Tripoli, highlight increased threats against legal professionals and undermine their independence.

In Tripoli, member of the House of Representatives, Ali Hassan Jaballah languished in arbitrary detention for more than a year before being sentenced in October 2024 by a military tribunal in a trial marred by irregularities and denial of due process rights. Libyan Asset Recovery Management Office (LARMO) head Mohamed Mensli has been arbitrarily detained since 7 January with little access to legal representation or medical care amid concerning reports of his deteriorating health. Khalifa Amghar Abdulrasul, a notable from Ghat, continues to be arbitrarily detained in Benghazi since May 2024 without charge, access to his lawyer or family. This practice has been normalized, with hundreds more languishing in illegal detention throughout Libya.

UNSMIL is further concerned by the pattern of video confessions where individuals are detained and coerced into “confessing” to alleged crimes with videos published online. These video “confessions” are used to intimidate and humiliate targeted individuals. All such video “evidence” must be declared inadmissible, and perpetrators must be held accountable.

The Mission welcomes the recent partial access to detention facilities across the country. This enables meaningful engagement to tackle systemic violations and abuses in a detention context. UNSMIL calls for unimpeded access to all detention facilities in Libya.

Arbitrary detention and its weaponization can only shrink civic space, contribute to creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation and should be actively discouraged. It undermines the environment necessary for Libya’s democratic transition, and weakens Libyans trust in law enforcement and security entities that must work to protect and promote the rights of all people in Libya, not undermine them.

The Mission renews its call for the immediate release of all arbitrarily detained individuals and to hold those responsible accountable.