United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS)


The United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), deplores the loss of human lives following the violence that has erupted since Thursday in Dakar, Ziguinchor and other localities in Senegal.

UNOWAS condemns all forms of violence and presents its condolences to the families of the victims, to the people and to the government of Senegal.

UNOWAS calls for calm and restraint, and urges the Senegalese people to take the necessary measures to avoid further violence, and to safeguard peace and social cohesion.

