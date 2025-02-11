More than 19,000 civilians have reportedly been displaced and an unverified number of people killed and missing following an outbreak of violence involving cattle-raiding and revenge attacks across Magwi County, in the Eastern Equatorian region of South Sudan.

Despite many challenges in accessing the affected areas, a peacekeeping patrol reached the communities in need, including in remote locations such as villages in Agoro, Chomboro, Twon-Okun in Nyolo, and displacement sites in Obama and at Magwi Central Primary School.

The peacekeepers heard first-hand the impact of the violence, assessed the security situation, and engaged with local political and security actors to restore calm and prevent further conflict.

Regina Achayo, who fled her home in Nyolo when the violence erupted, described how the situation unfolded and expressed concern at the lack of protection provided by government security services.

“The armed raiders came on foot, but then started looting our property using vehicles that they stole, including taking iron sheets from the roofs of our buildings. They also burnt houses to the ground,” she explained.

“Why did the government not intervene when they heard about the destruction? There are children here who came without their parents. How are we going to feed them? How are we going to provide shelter when there is nothing left?”

A multisectoral field assessment undertaken by humanitarian partners, including the United Nations country team, international, and national NGOs, reported that water and food are the most urgent needs for the displaced communities.

Magwi County Commissioner, Pole Pole Bengamin, also explained the level of destruction and displacement as well as the impact on humanitarian services.

“We are still working to verify the number of people killed. But many houses were looted and burnt to the ground. Property was taken, including cattle and goats, and more than 100 hectares of crops were destroyed. There was also massive displacement,” he said.

“In Agoro, public services were damaged, including a resource center and a youth center provided by UNHCR as well as a primary health facility.”

The mission also met with displaced families at a temporary site in Obama, where the Chief of the Ayii Boma, Otto Martin Leonardo, said security needed to be restored in all locations before communities would have the trust and confidence to return home.

While the government is primarily responsible for protecting civilians, UNMISS Civil Affairs Officer, Tahir Cevik, reiterated the mission’s commitment to help deter conflict and enhance security so that displaced families can safely return home.

“We promise to do whatever we can to help you return home to rebuild your lives and sustain your families once again,” he told the community. “We have also taken note of your concerns and needs so that we can share the information with humanitarian partners in the hope of assistance reaching you.”

UNMISS also stressed the importance of urgent and sustained dialogue among community leaders, government officials, cattle keepers and other armed actors to reconcile, reduce tensions and restore peace.