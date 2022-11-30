The UN Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Libya has concluded its fifth investigative mission to the country, an extended field visit to Tripoli which took place from 20 October to 21 November.

The mission was the FFM’s first to Libya since the Human Rights Council extended its mandate from July 2022 to March 2023.

During the mission, investigators met with and interviewed witnesses, civil society organizations and women human rights defenders. They also conducted field investigations and met with Libyan authorities.

FFM Libya reiterated its request to access to prisons and detention centers to investigate alleged violations. However, the FFM has not been given such access to date.

FFM Libya has also not received permission from local authorities to visit the city of Sebha, despite repeated requests.

FFM Libya is grateful to the Libyan Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the Libyan Permanent Mission to the UN, and to UNSMIL for facilitating its access to Tripoli.

FFM Libya will continue its work in Libya, and will report to the Human Rights Council at its session in March 2023.