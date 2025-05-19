The British High Commission Accra is pleased to announce that Bell Ribeiro-Addy, the UK’s Trade Envoy to Ghana, will undertake her first official visit to Ghana from 19 –22 May 2025. The four-day mission will include engagements in Accra and Kumasi, underscoring the UK’s commitment to deepening bilateral trade relations and fostering economic growth.

Appointed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer in January 2025, Ms. Ribeiro-Addy is part of the UK government’s global network of Trade Envoys, working to promote British trade interests in over 70 countries. Her visit to Ghana marks a significant milestone in her role and reflects the UK’s strategic focus on strengthening partnerships across Africa.

During her visit, Ms. Ribeiro-Addy will meet with a range of high-level stakeholders, including:

Hon. Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Minister of Finance

Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry

Hon. Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, Deputy Minister of Education

Senior government officials, traditional leaders, and academic representatives

UK businesses operating in Ghana and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC)

These discussions will focus on expanding trade and investment opportunities, enhancing economic cooperation, and identifying areas for mutual growth.

In Kumasi, Ms. Ribeiro-Addy will tour two major UK Export Finance (UKEF)-backed projects: the Kumasi Airport and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital maternity block. These initiatives highlight the UK’s ongoing support for infrastructure development in Ghana’s Ashanti Region.

She will also host a roundtable with the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, aimed at fostering collaboration on gender-inclusive economic development and leadership.

Ms. Ribeiro-Addy said:

"I am honoured to represent the UK in Ghana and look forward to engaging with our Ghanaian partners. This visit is an important step in strengthening our trade relations and exploring new avenues for collaboration. I am confident that our discussions will pave the way for a brighter economic future for both our countries."

British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, added:

"We are thrilled to welcome Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP to Ghana. Her visit reflects our shared commitment to building stronger international partnerships, promoting global trade, and realising a vision of inclusive prosperity."