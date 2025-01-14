Energy Capital&Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) spoke to Yachtze Luchin, President and CEO of Unite Oil&Gas, as the Republic of Congo revitalizes its oil and gas industry. The country aims to double its oil production to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2027 while monetizing its natural gas resources. With the Congo attracting international expertise to achieve these ambitious goals, Luchin shared insights on the company’s strategic plans, including key collaboration and its focus on boosting production and investment opportunities.

The Republic of Congo is looking to double its oil production by 2027. How does Unite Oil&Gas plan to contribute to this goal?

We see this as an exciting opportunity to contribute to the Congo’s energy ambitions. Through our technical expertise, strong local partnerships, and commitment to resource development, we plan to drive production growth in line with the country's goals. We are focused on optimizing existing assets and identifying new opportunities to help the Congo reach its targets.

Following the Memorandum of Understanding signed in November 2024 with ARIES Energies to create the BOMOKO joint venture, which assets or regions are you targeting for development?

We have identified key assets in the Congo, though negotiations are still ongoing. BOMOKO is a long-term partnership combining technical expertise, financial strength and political connections, positioning us to achieve substantial success. We are focusing on both onshore and shallow water assets, with a long-term view of boosting the Congo’s oil and gas sector.

Our approach prioritizes proven reserves. We are particularly focused on assets with short revenue cycles, favoring onshore and shallow water developments over deepwater exploration. This strategic focus allows us to deliver rapid returns while contributing to the Congo’s overall energy goals.

Could you elaborate on your drilling and investment plans with SNPC, and what milestones are you targeting?

We have embarked on a technical service contract with SNPC covering three onshore fields: Kouakouala, Nanga 1, and Mayombe. Initial workovers have already delivered results exceeding expectations, with one well now producing over 400% of its anticipated output. We aim to drill further exploration wells and progress to full-scale development in the coming years, with investments required to bring resources to market, including wells, processing facilities, and pipelines.

How is Unite Oil&Gas adapting its engineering services to market demands?

Unite is structured to support every stage of the project lifecycle, from exploration to production. Our team includes experts across geoscience and engineering disciplines, enabling us to provide tailored solutions to meet the unique challenges of each project. Our collaboration with SNPC demonstrates our capacity to support value chain development effectively.

The company is aiming for 25,000 bpd by 2026 in West Africa. Can you share more about the projects driving this growth?

In addition to our operations in the Congo, we're also expanding our footprint in other African countries. Our strategy revolves around supporting local oil companies and partnering with national governments to develop smaller but profitable resource accumulations. This "No Molecule Left Behind" initiative is key to our growth and aligns with both national and regional energy development goals.

Unite Oil&Gas is sponsoring the upcoming Congo Energy and Investment Forum. How do you expect the forum to support your growth?

The forum is a great opportunity to showcase our successful partnership with SNPC and the potential of BOMOKO. It brings together key players across Africa, and while our focus remains on the Congo, it will open doors for collaboration and investment across the continent, helping us grow and expand our operations.

My experience with Unite Oil&Gas has been deeply rewarding. As we approach 2025, I’m excited about our future. Our focus on relationship-building and contributing to Africa’s energy success remains our priority. I also want to thank ECP for their invaluable support in amplifying our vision and achievements.