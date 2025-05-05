The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has called on leaders to embrace and support the use of the new malaria vaccine aimed at eliminating Uganda’s leading cause of death and disease burden.

The malaria vaccine launched in April 2025 is earmarked for 1.1 million children under two years, in 105 high and moderate malaria transmission districts.

Tayebwa said such a preventive opportunity requires efforts of leaders at all levels to encourage parents and caretakers, to take children for vaccination at designated health facilities.

“Uganda is the 19th country to roll out the malaria vaccine and it has been the most effective country in terms of roll out. Although the vaccine is for children from one to two years, it is important that all of us participate. I encourage parents, leaders to go to your communities and mobilise mothers and fathers to bring their children for vaccination,” he said.

Tayebwa was speaking during the 3rd Walk Against Malaria held at Parliament on Sunday, 04 May 2025.

He said he was cognisant of efforts by researchers to introduce the vaccine for children above two years, a move that is envisaged to deliver Uganda to a malaria free generation.

“We know vaccination helped to deal with the six killer diseases; we no longer have cases of polio; if there are some, they are extremely isolated,” Tayebwa said.

The Deputy Speaker was concerned with recent reports from Ministry of Health, indicating that the malaria disease burden is high among the school going children. He urged government to consider Indoor Residual Spraying for dormitories and classrooms which eliminates mosquitoes for several months.

“As government we must sit down and have a policy on spraying dormitories in boarding schools. When you look at the design of beds in boarding schools most are triple or double decker; it might be difficult to use a mosquito net on such beds,” said Tayebwa.

The indoor residual spray, Tayebwa said, will cost each student Shs 5,000 which he said is worth the effort, considering the malaria disease burden and the resultant death.

The Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development (Minerals), Hon. Phiona Nyamutoro, who also joined the walk, recounted her earlier struggle with malaria saying it is a testament that malaria can be eliminated from Uganda.

“My first years of life were traumatic because my parents were always in and out of the hospital as I was always diagnosed with malaria. It has been years since I fell sick due to malaria and I believe it is something that can be achieved for everyone,” Nyamutoro said.

Chinese Deputy Ambassador in Uganda, H.E Fan Xuecheng, recommitted China’s support in malaria treatment and elimination praising his nation as a reliable partner in the fight.

“We are proud that China can be part of the process to free Uganda of malaria. Last year China provided 500,000 packs of anti-malaria drugs and will be Uganda’s reliable partner in this fight,” Xuecheng said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Uganda, Dr. Kasonde Mwinga noted that whereas malaria burden remains unacceptably high in Uganda, all that is required for its elimination is in place.

“We have the tools, the knowledge, and the opportunity to achieve the malaria free-world. We must invest in proven interventions, reimagine strategies that overcome current challenges, reignite collective efforts to accelerate the desired progress,” said Kasonde.

The Walk Against Malaria is an advocacy and awareness campaign led by the Parliamentary Forum on Malaria chaired by Hon. Timothy Batuwa (FDC, Jinja South Division West).

The Forum works in partnership with UNICEF, WHO, Malaria Consortium, Pilgrim for Africa, Next Media, Malaria Free Uganda, embassies among others.

The walk is aimed at mobilising domestic resources for malaria control and elimination, and raising awareness about malaria risks.