The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has applauded Natasha Museveni Karugire for her new documentary, “Those from Among You”, that highlights Uganda’s past, politics, people and the key events that shaped the current peace and stability.

The Deputy Speaker was on Thursday 27 July 2023 speaking at the official launch of Natasha’s NRA documentary which premiered at Century Cinemax, Arena Mall in Kampala where he warned that, ‘those who do not remember the past mistakes are condemned to repeat them’.

Tayebwa suggested that deliberate efforts be made to ensure that the Natasha documentary reaches the young people to help them understand the context and meaning of war, peace and stability.

“In our generation, we define peace on whether we have access to social media, whether you can go to a club at 3am, whether you can drink yourself silly and still find your way home and we also define peace on whether you can abuse responsible people and get away with it,” the Deputy Speaker said.

“But from what I have seen in the NRA documentary, that time (1980-1986) was a matter of survival... just talking about a mere private soldier wouldn’t guarantee you another day of life. [In the reign of terror], this is what people were going through that time.”

The film offers deep insights into the five-year guerilla war that brought President Museveni’s ruling National Resistance Movement into power.

Former Chief Justice, Benjamin Odoki described the documentary as a befitting tribute to the gallant sons and daughters of Uganda who have endeavored to make Uganda a better place to live in than they found it.

“Those who forget history are doomed and those who learn from history are also doomed to repeat it,” the former CJ said.

He also recalled how he was given the responsibility of drafting the 1995 Constitution and struggled to write a preamble, explaining in clear terms why Uganda was making a fresh start after long years of turmoil.

“The lawyers are fond of saying whereas, whereas and whereas but I said no, we must recall the tragic history, the constitutional and political instability, which Uganda has experienced, and we must recognize the struggle against tyranny and exploitation. We must commit ourselves to build a better Uganda,” Odoki said.

Security Minister, Hon. Jim Muhwezi, one of the NRA heroes congratulated Natasha for producing the documentary and asked the young people to keenly watch it and ensure that the past mistakes are not repeated.

“Those of us who were there and who are passing on one by one, we wonder whether the future generation will ever know what we went through. This documentary is a true record of what happened,” Muhwezi said.

Natasha Museveni Karugire explained why she came up with the documentary and in a special way, thanked her parents, President Museveni, First Lady, Janet Museveni and others who walked with her throught the journey.

“I have been asked why the story and my response has been why not the story. If one day you woke up and found yourself in the middle of an ocean, how would you be able to know your bearing to know how to continue with your journey?” Natasha said.