The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Sam Okiding, has urged Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Defence Attachés and Advisors to act as committed advocates of Uganda’s interests in their respective countries of assignment.

Representing the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Lt Gen Okiding spoke during the opening of a three-day annual retreat for Defence Attachés and Advisors at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters in Mbuya. “You are the nation’s eyes and those of the UPDF. Your role centers on representation, and you are expected to identify opportunities that can benefit Uganda – be it in trade, diplomacy, or other sectors,” he remarked. Stressing the importance of aligning their duties with Uganda’s foreign policy, he urged them to prioritize advancing the nation’s economic and political goals.

Lt Gen Okiding advised Attachés to uphold professionalism while working alongside Ambassadors, who lead missions, to avoid potential disagreements. He also underscored the value of cultural sensitivity, stating that understanding the culture and people of their host countries is vital for effective representation.

Maj Gen James Birungi, Chief of Defence and Intelligence, reinforced the need for active engagement with regional blocs like the East African Community, praising these alliances as crucial for tackling shared challenges—a vision strongly supported by the President and Commander-in-Chief, H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The retreat brought together senior leaders, including Ambassador John Leonard Mugerwa, Chief of Joint Staff Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba, and Brig Gen Alex Olupot of Joint Staff Training and Doctrine, along with representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other esteemed guests.