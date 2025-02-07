The Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Nobert Mao has revealed that the Electoral Commission may review the deadline for update of the National Voters’ Register from 10 February 2025 if the exercise is not completed. “In my conversation with the EC Chairman, I raised the question of the possibility of extending the deadline for the update. He told me that should 10 February arrive when the exercise has not been completed, the Electoral Commission will announce measures for redress,” Mao said.

He said this during the plenary sitting on Thursday, 06 February 2025 while presenting a statement on the ongoing update of the register.

The Minister’s statement follows concerns raised in the report of the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, which among others called for extension of the deadline noting the limited registration kits available.

Mao said that the exercise involves compiling raw data showing who is eligible to vote and where they should vote from, which shall be publicly displayed to allow for corrections to be made. “The parish tribunals established by magistrates will determine any complaints and forward the final data to returning officers. The result of all these processes is what citizens expect to be a credible and verifiable National Voters’ Register,” Mao added.

Mao acknowledged that delayed funding to the EC has impacted on the exercise, but maintained optimism on the success of the voters’ register update. “The new kits numbering 5000 have arrived at NIRA but are still being formatted. The new kits will not be used for the current voter update exercise but will instead be used for the mass enrollment of citizens,” said Mao.

Legislators called for the update exercise to be inclusive of all Ugandans who are eligible to vote.

Hon. Muhammad Nsereko (Indep., Kampala Central Division) urged the Electoral Commission to consider the registration of Ugandans living outside the country. “Ugandans in the diaspora have the desire to participate in the elections through voting in the country’s embassies and high commissions where they live. As we carry out the voters’ update, this is something we need to interest ourselves in,” said Nsereko.

Mao noted that it is a policy for the right of the diaspora to vote, and government intends to translate the policy into law.

Hon. Arinaitwe Rwakajara (NRM, Workers’ Representative) called for comprehensive representation of special interest groups in the country. “Workers are represented at national level in Parliament, but are not represented in municipalities, divisions and sub-counties. As we go for elections, will the workers be represented like other interest groups?” Rwakajara asked.

The minister said necessary amendments will be made to the requisite laws to ensure that workers are included.