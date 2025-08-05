Uganda and Egypt have concluded the Second Round of Bilateral Consultations at Serena Hotel, Kampala, during which the two countries have agreed on a new cooperation framework to boost investment, capacity building and development of water resources.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Henry Okello Oryem, commended the Egyptian government for excellent relations rooted in common history and shared values. He noted that over the past years, Uganda and Egypt have implemented a number of joint projects under the existing cooperation framework, and now the two countries will leverage this relationship to implement more projects of interest.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, H.E Badr Abdelatty, commended the government of Uganda for taking leadership on many fronts including promotion of regional peace and security. He said Egypt was ready to step up her cooperation with Uganda in a number of fields including protection and promotion of mutual investment, immigration, technical cooperation, capacity building, energy and agriculture.

Under the new cooperation framework, Uganda and Egypt will work together to promote localization of some Egyptian industries in Uganda, especially those involved in the development of vaccines and other pharmaceutical products. Both countries will also implement a number of projects along the Nile basin. These include dam construction, ground water harvesting, mechanized irrigation and solar energy generation.

The bilateral consultation meeting was also attended by Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Prof. Hani Sewilam, and other senior officials from the Egyptian Government.