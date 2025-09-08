Volunteer Turkish doctors performed orthopedic surgeries in Ethiopia as part of a health program organized in partnership with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and Doctors Worldwide.

In collaboration with TİKA and the Doctors Worldwide Association, a volunteer medical team and specialist doctors from Türkiye held a one-week orthopedic camp in Jigjiga, the capital of Ethiopia’s Somali State, from August 16-23, 2025.

During the program, 34 patients underwent successful orthopedic surgeries that could not have been carried out with existing healthcare facilities. In addition, more than 100 patients received medical examinations. Ethiopian colleagues who worked alongside the Turkish doctors also gained valuable surgical and clinical experience.

Appreciation from the State President

On the final day of the program, Mustafa Mohammed Omer, President of the Somali State of Ethiopia, visited the hospital and met with patients receiving treatment. Omer expressed his gratitude to Türkiye, TİKA, and the Doctors Worldwide Association, emphasizing that the historical and cultural friendship between Türkiye and the Somali State has been further strengthened through such cooperation projects.