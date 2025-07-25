Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has completed its Drought-Resistant Agricultural Practices Project in Wajir County, located in northeastern Kenya. Implemented in collaboration with the Wajir County Government, the project established a model farm to demonstrate sustainable and climate-resilient agricultural techniques.

As part of the initiative, a solar-powered shallow water well, a two-acre open-field drip irrigation system, a shaded greenhouse, and an agricultural nursery with tree species adapted to arid climates were constructed. The handover ceremony was attended by Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, TİKA’s Coordinator in Nairobi Yasemin Cansuz Kurt, local officials, and residents of the area.

In the initial phase of the project, crops such as papaya, watermelon, various vegetables, and drought-tolerant forage species were harvested at the model farm. Plants like Napier grass, moringa, and sorghum hold strategic importance for livestock farming, which is the traditional livelihood of the local community.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Abdullahi stated, “Drought poses a serious threat not only to food production but also to livestock farming due to the degradation of pastureland. Through this project, we aim to offer our people a new perspective on agriculture and empower them to sustain their livelihoods using drought-resistant farming methods.”

TİKA’s Coordinator in Nairobi, Cansuz Kurt, emphasized that the initiative goes beyond providing support, it represents a development model focused on long-term transformation. She noted that following the completion of the project, many local residents reached out to TİKA seeking information about agricultural suppliers, reflecting growing interest in sustainable farming solutions.

About the model farm

The model farm, now officially handed over to the Wajir Governorate, will serve not only as a production site but also as a center for education and capacity building. Local farmers will receive hands-on training in areas such as irrigation techniques, soil enhancement, tree planting, and organic fertilizer production.

Through its projects in Kenya, TİKA continues to strengthen community resilience and promote sustainable livelihoods with a particular focus on climate change mitigation, food security, and rural development.