TTH Company, a leader in advanced security and display solutions, is proud to announce its participation in GITEX AFRICA 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), the largest technology and startup event in Africa, held from December 16 to 19, 2024, in Marrakech.

A Commitment to Innovation and Security

In response to the growing demand for smart and secure cities in Africa, TTH Company is dedicated to transforming urban environments through the integration of advanced technologies based on artificial intelligence (AI). Our mission is to drive innovation to create smart cities that meet the future needs of their inhabitants and institutions.

An Immersive Stand to Discover the Future

At GITEX AFRICA 2024, TTH Company will impress visitors with a spectacular stand located in Hall 1, in the Cloud, IoT, and AI section. This immersive stand will showcase the breadth of our innovative AI-based solutions for foresight and display. Visitors will discover how AI can revolutionize various sectors, including:

Foresight and Security : Intelligent surveillance systems with facial recognition and image analysis to anticipate threats and protect people and property.

: Intelligent surveillance systems with facial recognition and image analysis to anticipate threats and protect people and property. Dynamic Display : Cutting-edge LED and LCD display solutions for captivating communication and optimal customer experience.

: Cutting-edge LED and LCD display solutions for captivating communication and optimal customer experience. Smart Building Management : Optimized systems for energy efficiency, occupant comfort, and building security.

: Optimized systems for energy efficiency, occupant comfort, and building security. Crowd Management : Intelligent solutions to manage queues, optimize movement, and ensure safety in public places.

: Intelligent solutions to manage queues, optimize movement, and ensure safety in public places. And much more!

Experts at Your Disposal

Experts from TTH Company will be present at the stand to answer all your questions and guide you through the discovery of our innovative solutions. They will help you understand how TTH Company can assist you in overcoming your challenges and achieving your goals.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to discover the future with TTH Company at GITEX AFRICA 2024!

Our Specialized Departments

To offer comprehensive and high-quality service to our partners, TTH Company has several specialized departments:

Client-Dedicated Marketing Agency (Free of Charge) : Our in-house marketing agency works closely with our clients to develop personalized and effective strategies.

: Our in-house marketing agency works closely with our clients to develop personalized and effective strategies. Training Department : With an average of 70 training sessions per week in various cities, we ensure our partners are always at the forefront of the latest technologies and industry practices.

: With an average of 70 training sessions per week in various cities, we ensure our partners are always at the forefront of the latest technologies and industry practices. Project Engineering Department : We support our clients in their complex projects, from design to implementation, offering end-to-end technical support.

: We support our clients in their complex projects, from design to implementation, offering end-to-end technical support. Customer Service Department and Repair Workshop: Our after-sales service and repair workshop meet all needs in real-time, ensuring seamless service continuity.

Partnerships and Innovations

We collaborate with renowned international brands to offer the highest quality products and services:

Unilumin : A global leader in LED displays.

: A global leader in LED displays. Lampro : A specialist in cutting-edge display technologies.

: A specialist in cutting-edge display technologies. Dahua : A benchmark in AI-based security solutions.

: A benchmark in AI-based security solutions. Imou : A subsidiary of Dahua providing accessible security solutions.

: A subsidiary of Dahua providing accessible security solutions. Bunka : Advanced communication solutions integrating AI.

: Advanced communication solutions integrating AI. TTLink: Our proprietary brand, dedicated to innovation and technological development.

Commitment and Recognition

Our participation in GITEX AFRICA Morocco, under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and organized in partnership with the Digital Development Agency (ADD), underscores our commitment to technological innovation and digital transformation in Africa.

Press Contact:

Badr Messaoudi

Marketing Director, TTH Company

Phone: +212 645 778 378

Email: b.messaoudi@tthgroupe.com