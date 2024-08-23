Trinasolar (www.Trinasolar.com), a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, announced it’s participation at Solar&Storage Live Cape Town, one of Africa's premier events for the renewable energy sector. The event, taking place from 27-28 August, will see Trinasolar showcasing its latest advancements in solar panel technology, trackers and energy storage solutions, further solidifying its commitment to driving Africa’s transition toward a sustainable energy future.

"Trinasolar's participation in Solar&Storage Live Cape Town is a testament to our ongoing commitment to Africa's renewable energy sector," said Zhao Lei, Head of Strategic Key Accounts at Trinasolar. "Through our advanced technologies and integrated solutions, we are empowering communities and businesses across the continent to embrace a sustainable energy future. Our goal is to make solar energy more accessible, reliable, and efficient, supporting Africa's journey towards net-zero emissions."

At stand B8, Trinasolar will showcase its comprehensive suite of vertically integrated energy solutions. This includes the Vertex N and Vertex S+ with advanced n-type i-TOPCon technology and 210mm platform. Alongside, attendees can explore the latest innovations and product launches from TrinaTracker and Trina Storage.

Vertex n-type family: Leading the N era of Solar Energy

Vertex N 720W (NEG21C.20): Features ultra-low degradation and optimized bifacial power generation. It offers high reliability, efficiency, power, and energy yield, featuring the four keys to unlocking low LCOE and increasing module efficiency up to 23.2%. Thanks to the module golden-sized design, it guarantees seamless integration, ultra-low degradation, and optimized bifacial power generation.

Vertex N 625W (NEG19RC.20): Known for its compatibility with electrical systems and trackers and its 13% increase in installation capacity for single-row tracker systems, this module is tailored for utility-scale and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications.

Vertex S+ 510W (NEG18R.28): A versatile solution for commercial and industrial rooftop systems, offering 22.9% efficiency and a design that ensures durability in harsh environments, with a 30-year performance warranty. The size and lightness of the panel, makes it easy to handle and install and suitable for large-scale commercial installation.

Vertex S+ 455W (NEG9R.28): The black frame module is perfect for high-end applications where both performance and appearance are paramount. This module has power warranty up to 30 years and 22.8% efficiency. It uses 210mm rectangular n-type i-TOPCon cells and covers surface area just under 2 square meters (1,762mm*1,134mm), making it the perfect choice for generating maximum power output from limited space.

Elementa 2: Advanced Energy Storage

Trinasolar will also spotlight the Elementa 2, its next-generation energy storage system. Elementa 2 sets a new benchmark in performance, safety, and cost-effectiveness. This Energy Storage System (ESS) offers advanced flexibility and high efficiency. Key features include an upgraded pack design, smart liquid cooling technology for precise thermal management, and a comprehensive fire mitigation and suppression system. This innovative solution is tailored to meet the growing demand for reliable and efficient energy storage across various sectors in Africa.

Leading the Way in Solar Tracking with TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P

Trinasolar team will provide detailed insights into TrinaTracker’s upgraded Vanguard 1P solar tracker. This advanced system, equipped with a state-of-the-art smart control system, is designed to deliver unparalleled adaptability, system stability, and ease of installation, particularly on flat terrain. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about how TrinaTracker's solutions can optimize solar energy production for large-scale projects.

Guided by the mission "Solar Energy for All," Trinasolar continues to lead the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions, paving the way for a net-zero future across Africa and beyond. Its commitment to innovation and sustainability ensures that clean energy becomes more accessible and efficient, driving positive change on a global scale.

About Trinasolar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co Ltd (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operations and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange(SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy. For more information, please visit www.Trinasolar.com.