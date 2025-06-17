Jean-Michel Jacoulot, CEO of Trident Energy, has been confirmed to speak at African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies, taking place in Cape Town from September 29-October 3. Amid a period of dynamic expansion and production growth, Trident Energy continues to strengthen its position as a leading independent operator in Africa, with recent milestones in the Republic of Congo and Equatorial Guinea.

The company recently reinforced its position as a leading independent player with major upstream acquisitions in the Republic of Congo. In 2024, Trident acquired a 31.5% non-operating stake in the Moho-Bilondo, Nkossa and Nsoko II fields from Chevron, alongside a 15.75% operating interest in the Lianzi field. This was followed by the acquisition of an additional 53.5% working interest in the Nkossa and Nsoko II fields from TotalEnergies, bringing Trident’s total stake to 85% and securing operatorship.

These developments mark a turning point for Congo’s offshore sector. With operatorship now in hand, Trident has committed to ramping up production, optimizing existing infrastructure and driving reinvestment into these critical assets. The company is also advancing the Nkossa Gas Project – a major initiative centered on substantial gas potential to be monetized via FLNG – while actively assessing additional opportunities and partnerships that support its long-term growth strategy in the country.

“Trident Energy is making bold moves that show what is possible when experienced leadership and technical expertise meet Africa’s energy potential,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “Their expansion in Congo is exactly the kind of strategic investment African markets need, and we look forward to hearing Jean-Michel Jacoulot’s vision at AEW 2025.”

In Equatorial Guinea, Trident continues to deliver on its commitment to enhance long-term production. In late 2024, the company brought online the C-45 infill well at the Ceiba Field and Okume Complex – a milestone in its multi-phase development plan for offshore Block G. The next phase involves drilling the Akeng Deep ILX well in Block S, which is currently underway, with further discoveries targeted over the next three years. Trident is also making significant investments to reduce gas flaring in the country and is exploring additional prospects, including potential opportunities extending from Angola along the West African coast.

AEW 2025 will serve as the premier platform for African and international stakeholders to connect, forge new deals and accelerate the continent’s energy future. As Trident Energy expands its footprint across West and Central Africa, Jacoulot’s participation will shed light on how upstream independents are driving value, resilience and growth in African oil and gas markets.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.