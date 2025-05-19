Driven by compassion and determination, nurse Betty Koker is transforming patient care in Sierra Leone — showing how mentorship and local leadership are building a stronger healthcare system.

Betty Koker's nursing journey began with a childhood tragedy.

"I lost my mom... she died after giving birth," she recalled, her voice calm but firm. "According to my dad, it was due to the negligence of the nurses. And from there, I decided to become a nurse so that I can help people, especially children, not to become orphans."

Fueled by that vow, Betty left her hometown of Bo for Freetown, determined to turn grief into purpose. She enrolled in the Faculty of Nursing at the College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences (COMAHS) at the University of Sierra Leone. She graduated as a nurse in 2016.

After graduation, Betty didn't take a break — she put her education into action. "I went to the nurse in charge, pleaded with her, and said, 'I will volunteer. I’ll work for free.’”

A full-time nurse at Connaught Hospital, Freetown's largest public hospital, Betty continues to pour her heart into her work. She's also a dedicated participant in a mentoring program run by the international charity Mercy Ships’ Education, Training, and Advocacy (ETA) Department, where she's expanding both her skills and her impact.

Learning with Mercy Ships

The ETA program pairs local healthcare workers with seasoned mentors. At Connaught Hospital, Betty began working alongside Katie Henderson, a nurse mentor from the UK, who quickly saw something special in Betty.

The program introduced Betty and her peers to structured nursing protocols, such as A-to-E and neurovascular assessments, which are tools designed to identify deteriorating patients so that their level of care can be elevated. But beyond clinical technique, the human touch set Betty apart.

"I witnessed Betty educating a patient who was preparing for surgery," said Katie. "This patient was quite nervous about going down to surgery; he was worried that he was not going to be safe, and he was just worried about the outcomes of his surgery. I watched Betty use her training to educate him and ease his worries. She was so confident in her ability, and that made me proud.”

Many of the assessment tools were new to Betty, but hands-on mentorship helped turn theory into practice..

"There are things we learned which we have not been doing here. So, being mentored really helped us put them into practice. And there have been moments we have put many of these things into practice," Betty said.

Her learning journey didn't stop there. Betty boarded the Global Mercy™, the world's largest civilian hospital ship, for an immersive training experience. There, she stepped into a fast-paced clinical environment where theory met practice.

"I worked in the orthopedic department, where children learn five key exercises with us," she explained. "From here, we'll put them into practice [at Connaught], and I know it will be very helpful for us.”

Beyond orthopedic care, Betty participated in emergency simulations in the Global Mercy Simulation Center — managing post-operative complications, performing rapid A-to-E assessments, and making split-second decisions. It was an opportunity to practice these skills in a safe environment, preparing her for real-work practice.

The Impact of Mercy Ships Through Mentorship

For Betty, the most powerful lessons didn't just come from textbooks or simulations but from watching someone lead with consistency, heart, and excellence.

"What I have learned from Katie is dedication. She's very dedicated to her job," Betty said, elated. "When Katie says she's coming at 8 a.m., she shows up at 8am. She is very time conscious, dedicated, and compassionate."

That consistency created a ripple effect. Under Katie's mentorship, Betty and her peers began to sharpen their focus and raise their standards.

"Whenever she's around for a sort of monitoring, we all come around the patient... she can do the correction whenever necessary. If there is no correction needed, Katie applauds you and gives you a reason to do more."

Bringing Knowledge and Change Back Home

Back at Connaught, Betty returned with new knowledge and a renewed sense of purpose. She is determined to implement what she's learned despite limited resources.

"It exposes you to see reality. In Connaught, there are things that we just don't have. On Mercy Ships, they have everything... but it teaches us to improvise," she said.

Her transformation wasn't just professional; it was deeply personal. "Sometimes love... you can show love without being paid for it... you can show compassion without being paid for it," she said. "A smile can lift pain from so many people.”

She hopes Mercy Ships' role will have a lasting impact. "They are not helping us so we should depend on them. They are helping us to depend on whatsoever we must build up our healthcare facilities," Betty explained.

Looking Ahead With Hope

For Betty, the future isn't just about what she can do — it's about who she's becoming. She believes the nurse mentorship program at Mercy Ships isn't just shaping skills; it's shaping systems and outcomes. "It will influence my work positively in Connaught because here, I have learned to be more precise and I know it will help my patients," Betty said.

When asked what people in Freetown say about Mercy Ships, she smiled: "Back at Connaught, people say Mercy Ships is a godsend… that they are sent here to help people. They are everywhere."

And when she reflects on what makes a great nurse, Betty doesn't point to high-tech tools or perfect conditions. Instead, she looks inward. "The main thing I've learned here is whatever you are doing, you should be compassionate about it. You should do it with love, confidence, and teamwork."

Through her journey, Betty Koker hasn't just grown as a nurse; she's stepped into her future as a leader.

