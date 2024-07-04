With activities in 43 African countries, French major TotalEnergies is a central player in the continent’s oil and gas industry. TotalEnergies’ approach to local content development ensures that its operations in Africa not only harness untapped energy resources, but also contribute to local employment, capacity building and partnership formations. By placing dialogue, impact assessment and socioeconomic development at the forefront of its activities, TotalEnergies remains committed to delivering long-term benefits to the communities in which it operates.

Angola: Driving Local Expertise in Offshore Projects

TotalEnergies – alongside project partners Petronas and national oil company Sonangol – reached FID on the Kaminho deepwater project in Angola in May 2024. The project, situated in Block 20/11 and comprising the Cameia and Golfinho fields, represents the first major deepwater development in the Kwanza Basin and incorporates an FPSO with the capacity to produce 70,000 barrels per day (bpd). Notwithstanding the opportunity to support oil production in Angola by monetizing offshore resources, the project’s strong local content focus has already begun to deliver economic benefits for the country.

The project involves 10 million hours of work to be conducted by local companies, primarily covering offshore operations and the construction of local sites. Additionally, the project prioritizes long-term capacity building and skills development. TotalEnergies and Sonangol signed an MOU in May 2024 to pool their expertise in research and technology, specifically collaborating on the development and operation of a research and development center in the city of Sumbe. The partners will also work towards developing the skills of Sonangol’s research and technology teams, with a focus on the fields of reservoir geology, process electrification and photovoltaics. As such, TotalEnergies aims to drive knowledge transfer and training, supporting Sonangol’s transformation into a competitive national operator.

Nigeria: Generating Local Opportunities in Oilfield Production

Active in Nigeria since 1956, TotalEnergies’ offshore operations have not only increased oil production in the country, but also created new jobs, business opportunities and training initiatives for local communities. TotalEnergies currently employs 1,800 people in the country, with various features of offshore projects constructed in Nigeria and delivered by local subcontractors.

The company reached FID on the development of the Ubeta gas field in June 2024, alongside partner the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Situated in OML 58, the field will be developed with a six-well cluster connected to existing production facilities. TotalEnergies is working closely with the NNPC to enhance local content at OML 58, with more than 90% of the man hours for the new development worked locally.

Other projects featuring local employment opportunities include the Ikike field in OML 99. The project started production in 2022, with 95% of the man hours worked locally. The platform and topside modules for the project were entirely built and assembled by local subcontractors, showcasing the scope of business opportunities available for local companies with field development in Nigeria.

Uganda/Tanzania: Delivering Sustainable Infrastructure Solutions

TotalEnergies is leading the development of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) – a 1,443km pipeline linking Uganda’s Tilenga and Kingfisher fields to Tanzania’s Port of Tanga – with local content forming the base of the project. Since 2022, EACOP has accumulated more than 180,000 hours of training with 21,000 people across the two countries. By the end of 2023, the project’s employment was measured at 1,200 people in Uganda and 3,200 people in Tanzania, with local employees working 92% of the project’s hours. TotalEnergies has prioritized the utilization of local goods and services for the project, with $45 million worth of products purchased from local suppliers in Uganda and $172 million purchased from local suppliers in Tanzania.

In March 2024, TotalEnergies launched a $2.3-million Industry Enhancement Center in Uganda, aimed at improving the capacity of local SMEs across the oil and gas sector. The center provides a range of services, including industry information, customized business advisory, training and capacity building, and market access. Through these initiatives, TotalEnergies aims to create lasting economic benefits in both Uganda and Tanzania, while supporting the development of local market capabilities.

Republic of the Congo: Maximizing Job Opportunities

TotalEnergies’ local content efforts extend to the Republic of Congo (ROC), where the company increased its interests in the Moho license in April 2024. The deep-offshore project produces on average 140,000 bpd and is the largest oil project in the country, accounting for 60% of national output. Through the project’s focus on socioeconomic development and impact, TotalEnergies has stimulated job opportunities, capacity building and local player participation.

Moho Nord features 600 Congolese companies that work on the project, with 1,200 direct and indirect jobs created and 600,000 hours of training provided by TotalEnergies. This has translated into a positive impact on local employment and business, while creating the opportunity for stakeholders and companies to up-skill in line with international industry standards. Impact assessment was another defining feature of the project – by prioritizing energy efficiency, adopting a zero-flaring approach and utilizing cutting-edge technologies, the project aligns with TotalEnergies’ climate and socioeconomic objectives.