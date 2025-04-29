The U.S.-Africa Energy Forum (USAEF) returns to Houston with a bold agenda focused on catalyzing American investment and innovation across Africa’s most dynamic energy markets. Designed as a high-impact platform for government and private sector dialogue, USAEF brings together African energy stakeholders and leading U.S. companies to accelerate project development, capital deployment and technology transfer across the continent.

The forum is set to open with a High-Level U.S.-Africa Energy Dialogue, bringing together senior policymakers, energy ministers and private sector leaders to set the tone for deeper cooperation and alignment on mutual priorities. This flagship session will be followed by a forward-looking panel discussion on Private Equity Driving a New Wave of African Business, exploring how U.S.-based investment firms are shaping Africa’s next chapter of energy growth. The agenda will also spotlight frontier opportunities; overlooked plays across the Middle East, North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa; and bold strategies to grow the U.S. footprint in Africa’s critical minerals and energy assets.

Libya, the Republic of Congo, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) will take center stage during a series of Country-Focused Sessions highlighting strategic priorities, reform agendas and concrete investment opportunities. African governments and national oil companies will present their latest projects and policy frameworks, while American firms such as Chevron, ExxonMobil, SLB and ConocoPhillips will explore avenues to deepen partnerships in established markets like Nigeria and Libya, and tap into emerging opportunities in the Republic of Congo and the DRC.

With major reforms and investment drives underway, these markets are fast becoming focal points for American engagement. Libya, North Africa’s powerhouse, has launched a 22-block licensing round as it works to revitalize its upstream sector and reach a production target of 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd), alongside multi-billion-dollar gas monetization and export projects.

The Republic of Congo is aiming to scale production to 500,000 bpd, while advancing gas monetization under a new Gas Master Plan that invites international collaboration. In the DRC, reforms to the hydrocarbons code and a potential minerals-for-security agreement with the U.S. signal new entry points for American firms. Nigeria continues to stand out as a top-tier investment destination, targeting $10 billion in deepwater gas projects through new tax incentives and a planned auction of undeveloped blocks to boost exploration and production.

With participation from key industry players and high-level delegations, USAEF affirms a shared commitment by African stakeholders to attract American capital and technology to bolster their respective energy markets. U.S. companies, in turn, are ready to expand their footprint, forge new alliances and unlock the full potential of Africa’s energy future.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and more information, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com. Join us in Houston this August to connect with the leaders shaping Africa’s energy landscape and experience the momentum that drives ECP’s events worldwide.