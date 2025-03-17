The U.S.-Africa Energy Forum (USAEF) is proud to announce its strategic partnership with the African Energy Chamber (AEC) and African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies. This collaboration strengthens USAEF’s mission to connect U.S. investors with Africa’s most promising energy opportunities, facilitating high-value engagements between American stakeholders and African energy leaders.

Taking place in Houston, Texas, on August 6-7, 2025, USAEF serves as the leading platform for fostering U.S.-Africa energy investment, offering direct access to key markets and project opportunities across the continent. Its partnership with the AEC and AEW ensures that U.S. investors not only gain critical market insights, but also establish meaningful connections that will be further developed at the AEW: Invest in African Energies conference in Cape Town on September 29-October 3, 2025.

USAEF provides American investors with a direct gateway into Africa’s energy sector, featuring high-profile discussions on licensing rounds, LNG developments, deepwater exploration and large-scale renewable projects. With Africa’s energy sector witnessing record-breaking capital expenditure – projected at $43 billion in 2025 – this collaboration ensures that U.S. companies can tap into the continent’s expanding oil, gas and renewables industries.

“Africa's energy sector is primed for investment and we're excited to partner with the U.S.-Africa Energy Forum to connect American investors with the continent's most promising energy opportunities. This partnership will help drive capital flows into Africa's energy sector, supporting not only economic growth but also energy access and sustainable development," notes NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber

As global energy strategies evolve, recent shifts in U.S. policy reflect a more balanced approach to fossil fuel investments, recognizing the critical role of natural gas and oil in securing global energy stability. USAEF provides a timely opportunity for U.S. investors to navigate this evolving landscape while aligning with Africa’s energy priorities. Through curated investor roundtables, private equity sessions and ministerial discussions, USAEF will position U.S. companies at the forefront of Africa’s energy growth. With AEW serving as Africa’s premier energy investment platform, USAEF acts as a strategic prelude, ensuring U.S. stakeholders are equipped with the insights, relationships and opportunities needed to maximize their impact on the continent.

“Africa presents an unparalleled opportunity for American investors seeking access to high-growth energy markets. By partnering with the AEC and AEW, USAEF strengthens its role as the premier U.S. platform for connecting capital with Africa’s energy potential. This partnership creates a seamless bridge from Houston to Cape Town, enabling U.S. stakeholders to engage in substantive dealmaking at AEW,” says James Chester, CEO of Energy Capital&Power.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and more information, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com. Join us in Houston this August to connect with the leaders shaping Africa’s energy landscape and experience the momentum that drives ECP’s events worldwide.