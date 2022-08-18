World Humanitarian Day 2022 coincided with the arrival at the Port of Douala of 72,000, 50-kilogram bags of rice (3,600 metric tons). The UN World Food Program (WFP) received the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance shipment, as part of the U.S. Government’s significant contribution to the fight against growing food insecurity in Cameroon.

Acting USAID/Cameroon Representative Allan Reed visited the Douala Port Authority and observed food shipment operations with WFP’s Deputy Country Representative, Mr. Aboubacar Guindo. “WFP receives on average, 100,000 metric tons of food commodities every year, that transit through the Port of Douala to WFP-operated warehouses across the country. WFP also supplies countries in the region including Burkina Faso, Chad, Central African Republic, Nigeria. The food supports the most vulnerable, Internally Displaced Persons, and refugees, suffering from climate shocks, crises, COVID-19, and rising food costs”, Mr. Aboubacar said.

Allan Reed explained that Cameroon is one of 47 countries receiving food assistance from the U.S. Government. Global food, fertilizer, and fuel price increases are further compounding the existing humanitarian emergencies in Sub-Saharan Africa. Further deterioration of these conditions could trigger new setbacks for the region and make it difficult for some African governments to deliver critical social services and maintain stability. Mr. Reed also echoed President Biden’s commitment to rallying partners to address global food insecurity and seized the opportunity of World Humanitarian Day (August 19) to highlight the incredible work done by the thousands of volunteers, professionals and crisis-affected people who deliver urgent health care, shelter, food, protection, water and much more across the world.

The United States through USAID is the largest donor of food aid in Cameroon, providing over $50 million (about 300 billion F CFA) each year to assist more than one million people affected by crises and climate shocks. Today’s shipment of food received by WFP will cover part of the food needs of more than 2.5 million people in critical need in the Adamawa, East, Far North, North, Northwest, and Southwest regions. By October 2022, WFP is expected to receive in the Port of Douala an additional 21,193 metric tons of rice, sorghum, plumpy nuts, vegetable oil, and pulses coming from the United States for individuals facing food insecurity in Cameroon, Chad, and the Central African Republic.

The United States will continue working with Cameroon to improve the living conditions of refugees, Internally Displaced Persons, and vulnerable people in all crisis-affected regions of the country.

For more information about USAID’s impact in Cameroon, please visit https://www.usaid.gov/cameroon