The United Nations Support Mission in Libya's Mine Action Programme Tuesday met with the African Group, led by Ghana and chaired by DSRSG/RC Aeneas Chuma, with participation from Algeria, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Sudan, and Tunisia.
The session focused on the impact of explosive remnants of war, unsecured stockpiles, and uncontrolled arms on civilian safety and development in Libya and the wider region. The Mine Action Programme, together with its partner non-governmental organization HALO Trust, delivered a presentation on the link between weapons and ammunition management and regional stability.
Participants highlighted the need for continued collaboration and called for strengthened regional approaches to address these shared challenges, which directly affect the lives of civilians, particularly vulnerable populations.
"Managing weapons and ammunition safely is about more than logistics — it's about protecting lives, enabling movement and supporting stability," DSRSG Chuma said.