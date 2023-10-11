Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


The State of Qatar participated in the extraordinary session of the Arab League Council at the level of Arab foreign ministers, which was launched today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo, at the request of the State of Palestine and headed by the Kingdom of Morocco, to consult and coordinate on ways to stop the escalation and aggression against the Gaza Strip.

The State of Qatar's delegation to the session was headed by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.