The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) in the Northern Cape Region welcomes Cabinet’s pronouncement of Ms. Karabelo Mojanaga as the Regional Executive Manager (REM) of SASSA in the Northern Cape.

The appointment was confirmed by the Minister in the Presidency, Ms. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, during a media briefing on Friday, 5 September 2025, on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 3 September 2025.

In her new role, Ms. Mojanaga will provide strategic leadership and operational oversight of SASSA in the Northern Cape, ensuring the effective and dignified delivery of social security services across the province.

As REM, her responsibilities will include:

Setting and driving the strategic direction of the Northern Cape Region in alignment with SASSA’s national priorities;

Overseeing the implementation and management of the Social Assistance Programme;

Managing financial planning, budgeting, supply chain management, and risk controls;

Leading regional staff and fostering a high-performance culture;

Ensuring compliance with legislation, policies, and audit requirements;

Strengthening customer care, managing complaints and enquiries, and expanding outreach initiatives;

Representing SASSA in key stakeholder engagements across the province; and

Supporting and contributing to sustainable livelihoods to reduce poverty in the province.

Her appointment underscores SASSA’s commitment to capable and responsive leadership that places beneficiaries at the heart of service delivery.

Ms. Mojanaga brings with her a strong track record of public service leadership, having previously served in executive roles such as Senior Manager: Management Accounting at the Northern Cape Department of Health and Chief Financial Officer at the Provincial Treasury.

She graduated from the University of South Africa with a B.Compt Degree, and later obtained a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the University of the Free State. She has also completed a certificate course on Africa’s Political Economy through the Thabo Mbeki African Leadership Institute, and is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Business Administration at the University of the Free State.

Reacting to her appointment, Ms. Mojanaga stated: “I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with leading SASSA in the Northern Cape Province. This role is both a responsibility and a privilege — to ensure that our beneficiaries receive services that are accessible, efficient, and delivered with dignity, speed, and care. I look forward to working hand in hand with our dedicated staff, communities, and stakeholders to strengthen service delivery, restore trust, and ultimately change lives for the better.”

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Mojanaga acted in the REM role from 1 November 2024, after serving as General Manager: Finance and Corporate Services at SASSA Northern Cape since 15 March 2021.

During her tenure as Acting REM, the Northern Cape was crowned the top-performing SASSA region in the country, achieving 13 out of 14 Annual Performance Plan (APP) targets — a 93% overall performance score, the highest nationwide.

In the first quarter (April to June 2025) of the current 2025/2026 financial year, the Northern Cape once again emerged as the top performer nationally, achieving all 11 APP targets — translating into a remarkable 100% performance.

SASSA in the Northern Cape extends its full support to Ms. Mojanaga as she assumes this vital leadership role and continues to build a strong, client-focused social security system in the province.