Junior Achievement (JA) Africa (https://JA-Africa.org) and the Project Management Institute Educational Foundation (PMIEF) announce a partnership to equip African youth with over 240,000 project management learning experiences that turn ideas into enterprises and ambitions into action.

The initiative, titled "Elevating Project Management in Youth Ecosystems– Phase II," will be implemented from 2025 to 2028. The primary objective is empowering young Africans and fostering their personal and professional growth, equipping them with project management and other essential skills, and supporting them to create a lasting impact on their lives and communities. The initiative will impact young Africans from Côte d'Ivoire, Eswatini, Ghana, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

"This grant marks a strategic leap forward in empowering young Africans not just to dream but to execute. Project management is a future-ready skill, and through this partnership with PMIEF, we’re embedding it directly into how young Africans think, plan, lead, and execute,” said Simi Nwogugu, CEO of JA Africa.

Notably, the program also focuses on enabling adults, including educators, volunteers, and JA staff, and is set to train 1800 adults over three years. Local PMI members will act as facilitators and mentors, contributing their real-world expertise and experience.

“PMIEF is honored to partner with JA Africa to bring life-changing project management skills to the next generation,” said Ashley Forsyth, Executive Director of PMIEF. “When young people master how to manage projects, they don’t just create businesses, they shape futures.”

As the world prepares to mark International Youth Day, JA Africa and PMIEF are demonstrating what it means to invest in young people, not just with inspiration, but with structure, skill, and the support to succeed.

Media Contact:

Ellen Ukpi

Director of Marketing&Communications

JA Africa

ellen.ukpi@ja-africa.org

About JA Africa:

Junior Achievement (JA) Africa is one of the largest and most impactful youth-serving NGOs, working on the economic empowerment of young Africans. We deliver hands-on learning in entrepreneurship, work readiness, financial health, STEM, and digital skills to over one million young people annually across 23 countries. We empower young people to tackle real-world problems, launch their businesses, and confidently step into the future of work. JA Africa is an ecosystem leader in youth entrepreneurship education across the continent, bringing together governments, corporations, educators, and communities to transform how young Africans are prepared for the world. By creating scalable, inclusive learning experiences and nurturing a generation of changemakers, we are helping to reshape Africa’s economic narrative.

https://JA-Africa.org

About PMIEF:

For 35 years, PMIEF has helped put youth on the path to success by incorporating project management skills into their daily lives. Our goal is to forge partnerships with nonprofit organizations that support and prepare youth for success by offering project management expertise, resources, and volunteers to aid them in making their dreams a reality.

