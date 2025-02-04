The above OTM has opened on 30th January 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai-India. It is the prestigious Indo-Asia’s travel market show, leading Travel, Trade Show in India and Asia. The joint organizers of this show (Uganda High Commission New Delhi and Uganda airlines partnering with all relevant MDAs namely; Foreign Affairs, Tourism, Wild life and Antiquities, Uganda Tourism Board, Uganda Wildlife Authority and the Uganda Tour Operators), believe this event brings Destination Uganda at the doorsteps of the potentially World’s largest Tourism and Travel market.

Uganda’s participation at this Global Tourism Expo is guided by the theme: “Explore Uganda, the Pearl of Africa”, marking Uganda’s footprint and marketing our Tourism potential to over 1600+ exhibitors from 60+ countries and at least 30+ Indian states and other Asian countries.

The Government of Uganda has outlined a strategy to grow Uganda’s economy from USD 50 billion to USD 500 billion by 2040. Tourism is one of the four key sectors, in addition, to Agro-industrialization, Mineral development (including oil and gas), and Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI). Uganda’s participation in OTM Bombay is expected to be a game changer and greatly promote destination Uganda.

Uganda is being positioned as an alternative tourism destination in the heart of Africa through showcasing unique products that it has to offer from primate tracking (Gorilla and Chimpanzee); Birding with over 1200 species; culture and heritage; safaris and fresh water lakes and rivers.

Additionally, Uganda’s participation is envisioned to catalyze and strengthen the Entebbe – Mumbai route of the Uganda Airlines; and hope to interest at least 50 international tour companies to upsell the Pearl of Africa alongside their existing markets in Africa. From the many inquiries received so far, have given Ugandan team optimism to have many tourists from India and other Asian countries in particular.

The Indian Minister of Tourism and the chief guest, Hon. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visited the Uganda Pavilion and was received by the Uganda High Commissioner to India H.E. Prof Joyce.K. Kikafunda and Ambassador Elly Kamahungye Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kampala.

The Indian Minister praised the friendly relations between Uganda and India and said Uganda should use her friendly relations with India to attract more Indian tourists. He said Uganda’s participation at this tourism Event (OTM) is a step in the right direction and wished Uganda success.

The Indian Tour operators have shown interest in selling destination Uganda and other Tourism players like film actors, tourism influencers. Among these is Mr. Ramji, an iconic Indian film producer who had started work in Uganda with a view of producing a movie capturing all tourism iconic features and scenic areas but had almost given up. He was able to meet with the High Commissioner and the Team from Kampala who rekindled his interest to continue with the project. Both Foreign Affairs, Tourism, Wild life and Antiquities, and UTB and UWA have agreed to work in partnership with the Uganda High Commission in India to see to it that his objective is realized. The successful execution of the project guarantees a viewership of over 50million in both India and Asia majorly. This should be able to raise at least one million Tourist. It could be a good value addition to the tourism revenues

The stall also received CEO and Founder of Forum World Wide, Ms. Viral Shah that recently brought 80 tourists from India to Uganda. She has promised to sell destination Uganda in an energized manner. She hopes to come to Uganda in the month of June to capture more promotional content tailored to the Indian traveler that will sell Uganda better. The Ugandan team from the Mission and Kampala has agreed to work together to ensure this group is supported to sell Destination Uganda in a manner that delivers real results and increased revenues for Uganda.

The Uganda Pavilion was also able to have a discussion with Mr. Amey Amladi, COO India Akbar Travels of India PVT Ltd, the leading Tour and Travel agent in India.

He observed that he was the biggest seller of the African Bound Tourists. He said he had done much business with Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco and others, but he has not been approached by any Ugandan to sell destination Uganda. From the discussions held, he agreed to have focused discussions with the Ugandans to sell Destination Uganda. He was briefed about the tourist potential of Uganda and he believes Uganda has captivating touristic sceneries that could be sold. He agreed to continue discussions with the Ministry of Tourism and Uganda Wildlife Authority and Uganda Tourism Board to sell Uganda. It was agreed that he will be able to continue discussing with the Uganda High Commission New Delhi with a view to visiting Uganda and assess for himself what Uganda has to offer since seeing is believing.

It was also agreed that he is included in the proposed Tourism Farm Trip to Uganda being organized by Uganda Mission New Delhi. The Kampala Team agreed to help arrange for him to have a deliberate and focused trip to Uganda if the mission Farm trip delays. Follow up will be needed to harness such a resource interested in marketing and selling Uganda.

The Uganda Pavilion also received Mr. Bhupesh a businessman who has created business opportunities in International markets in Africa, Middle East, C.I.S., Europe&Asia regions. He also closely worked with various Embassies&High Commissions to develop international business. He expressed interest in selling Uganda to different markets. He also wants to go and see Uganda to be able to sell it better.

On the whole over 50 companies visited the stall including individuals that expressed interest in Uganda. Others want to come as tourists while a reasonable number expressed need to partner with Uganda and sell destination Uganda.