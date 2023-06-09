The Mobile Film Festival Africa unveiled the winners of its 2023 edition at a prize ceremony held on Thursday June 8 at the Renaissance cinema in Rabat, an event part of the "Rabat, African Capital of Culture" program celebrations.

Guests were able to discover all the ﬁlms in this year's oﬃcial selection (54 ﬁlms from 21 African countries), as well as the prizes awarded by a jury chaired by Gad Elmaleh and including Samia Akarriou, Soﬁa Alaoui, Françoise Ellong, Raﬁki Fariala and Fibby Kioria.

For its second pan-African edition, organized in partnership with United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) and the Kingdom of Morocco's Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, the Mobile Film Festival has set up production grants worth a total of $51,000. These grants will enable the winners to make a ﬁlm with professional resources and support from the Mobile Film Festival. Here are the winners:

Grand Prize Africa ($ 10,000)- I Have a Dream Too by Sunday Mapya - Tanzania

Grand Prize Morocco ($ 10,000)- The Guardian of the Walls by Kamal Lougleb - Morocco

This prize is accompanied by a 10-day screenwriting training residency at ENS Louis-Lumière in Paris, oﬀered by the Institut Français du Maroc.

French Speaking Film Award ($ 5,000)- The Peninsula Dream by Nelly Brun Elvire Behanzin - Benin

This prize, supported by TV5 Monde, is awarded to a ﬁlm from a country member of the International Organization of Francophonie.

ACP - EU Culture Award (5 000 $)- PAASWAAAD (Password) by Shandra Daisy Apondi - Kenya

This prize is supported by the ACP-EU Culture program.

Best Script Award ($ 5,000)- uççş²Iا دq⁄ زي (Like a Matchstick) by Sami Iskander - Egypt

This prize is supported by Canal +.

African Female Director Award ($ 5,000)- Life in Pink by Vanessa Pellegrin - Morocco

Best Actress Award ($ 500)- Kenza Salahddine in Life in Pink - Morocco

Documentary Film Award ($ 5,000)

Blindness by Bongani Ndaba - South Africa

Best Film from the Democratic Republic of the Congo ($ 5,000)

Nature's Heroes by Gael Bolila - DRC

This prize is supported by Rawbank and illicocash.

Best Actor Award ($ 500)- Yakaru Talibé (A Beggar’s Dream) by Abdoul - Senegal

Best Actor Award ($ 500)

Famille Odiri/Udo in Human Migrant - Morocco

Enthusiasm for this second pan-African edition was evident right from the call for ﬁlms, with a huge turnout (886 ﬁlms from 40 African countries received), and continued throughout the online festival phase, with media coverage across the continent and internationally.

International visibility will be also ensured throughout 2023, with screenings at ﬁlm festivals, associations and cultural institutions, as well as the 600 cinema screens in 31 African countries showing ﬁlms from the oﬃcial selection.

To make them as accessible as possible, the ﬁlms are oﬀered with subtitles in French, English, Arabic, Portuguese and Spanish.

One of the speciﬁcities of the Mobile Film Festival is its 100% digital dimension. All the ﬁlms are available on all our social networks (Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok).

About the Mobile Film Festival:

The Mobile Film Festival is an international short ﬁlm festival founded in 2005 based on a simple principle: 1 Mobile, 1 Minute, 1 Film. Our goal is to support, expose and mentor the upcoming talented ﬁlmmakers from all over the world, through grants and technical support to help the winners shoot a professional short ﬁlm.

The Mobile Film Festival is also 100% digital, in order to reach the largest possible audience. Since 2015, the Mobile Film Festival has received 6414 ﬁlms from 157 countries, 134 million views and awarded more than €360,000 in grants to the winners.

CGLU Afrique:

The umbrella organization of local and regional governments in Africa was founded in 2005 in the town of Tshwane, South Africa, following the uniﬁcation of three continental groups local governments, namely the African Union of Local Authorities (AULA); the Union of African Cities (AVU); and the Africa chapter of the União das Cidades e Capitais Lusófonas (UCCLA). UCLG Africa (UCLGA.org) brings together 51 national associations of local and regional governments from all regions of Africa, as well as 2,000 cities and territories of more than 100,000 inhabitants. UCLG Africa represents more than 350 million African citizens. A founding member of the world organization UCLG, it is the regional chapter for Africa. UCLG Africa's headquarters are based in Rabat, capital of the Kingdom of Morocco, where it enjoys diplomatic status as a Pan-African International Organization. UCLG Africa also has ﬁve regional oﬃces across the continent: in Cairo, Egypt, for North Africa; in Accra, Ghana, for Central Africa; in Libreville, Gabon, for Central Africa; in Nairobi, Kenya, for East Africa; and in Pretoria, South Africa, for Southern Africa.

Programme Capitale Africaine de la Culture:

The African Capitals of Culture program is supported by United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa). It aims to make culture the fourth pillar of the sustainable development of local authorities, to promote the deﬁnition and implementation of cultural policies at the territorial level, and to develop mutually beneﬁcial partnerships between local authorities and actors and promoters of cultural activities, with a view to developing public and private ecosystems capable of making the most of culture to regenerate self-esteem and citizenship, develop decent jobs, particularly for young people and women, and contribute to the international inﬂuence of African and Afro-descendant culture.

UNESCO:

UNESCO is the United Nations Educational, Scientiﬁc and Cultural Organization. UNESCO programs contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals deﬁned in the 2030 Agenda and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015. Among many other activities, UNESCO supports the development of audiovisual production for and by young people and women in particular, especially on the African continent.

Programme ACP-EU Culture:

The ACP-EU Culture Programme is an initiative implemented by the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Paciﬁc States (OEACP) with the ﬁnancial support of the European Union (EU). This programme illustrates the desire to stimulate the potential of the cultural and creative sector and its contribution to the socio-economic development of ACP countries. With a budget of € 40 million covering the period 2019-2026, the programme is focused on: (i) encouraging entrepreneurship and cultural and technological innovation, as well as the participation of young people; (ii) creating new jobs and increasing the income of artists and cultural professionals;

(iii) improving the quality of ACP cultural productions; and (iv) enhancing the value of ACP cultural productions and artists on international markets. For more information, visit www.ACP-UE-Culture.EU and follow ACP-EU Culture via Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / LinkedIn.

France Médias Monde Groupe:

Watch and listen to the world. France Médias Monde, the group in charge of French international broadcasting, comprises the news channels France 24 (in French, English, Arabic and Spanish), the international radio station RFI (in French and 16 other languages) and the Arabic-language radio station Monte Carlo Doualiya. France Médias Monde broadcasts to the world in 21languages. Its journalists and correspondents oﬀer viewers, listeners and Internet users comprehensive coverage of world events, with a focus on cultural diversity and contrasting viewpoints via news bulletins, reports, magazines and debates. 66 nationalities are represented among the group’s employees. Every week, RFI, France 24 and Monte Carlo Doualiya attract 244,2million contacts (2021average). Those outlets have a combined 95million followers on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram and rose to 2.2billion views and streams in 2021. France Médias Monde is the parent company of CFI, the French media cooperation agency and also a shareholder of the French-language general interest TV channel TV5monde.

LAFAAAC:

LAFAAAC is a mobile training app where you can ﬁnd high quality courses on the jobs of creative and cultural industries (audiovisual, cinema, music, fashion, video games, etc.), accessible without internet, once downloaded. LAFAAAC is a new digital university!

TV5MONDE+:

TV5MONDE, the world's French-speaking channel, is delighted to be a partner of the Mobile ﬁlm festival, which celebrates the creativity of the continent's young talents. Thanks to the ease oﬀered by digital technology, mobile phones make it possible to tell beautiful stories whose main actors are the women and men of the continent. The TV5MONDE prize will be awarded to the best Francophone ﬁlm. On our sites and on our social networks, ten of the ﬁfty ﬁlms in competition will be proposed to you. Enjoy the festival!

RFI, une chaîne radio de France Médias Monde:

RFI (Radio France Internationale) is a French news and current aﬀairs public radio station that broadcasts worldwide in French and in 16other languages*. RFI is broadcast on 152 diﬀerent FM frequencies, via short wave relays, on 30 diﬀerent satellite signals throughout the world and also on the internet and dedicated apps. RFI is also broadcast across the globe via more than 1950 partner radios. It draws on the expertise of its Paris-based editorial teams and a unique global network of 400 correspondents to provide news bulletins and features oﬀering listeners the means to better understand the world. Some 61.4million listeners around the world tune into RFI every week, and its digital platforms attract an average of 21.2million visits a month (2021 average) while 29.4million followers stay connected via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. *Brazilian, Cambodian, Chinese, English, Fulfuldé, Haitian creole, Hausa, Mandinkan, Persian, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swahili,Ukrainian, Vietnamese.

France24, une chaîne de télévision de France Médias Monde:

France 24, the international news channel, broadcasts 24/7 to 481.4million households around the world in French, Arabic, English and Spanish. The four channels have a combined weekly viewership of 97.8million viewers. France 24 gives a French perspective on global aﬀairs through a network of 160 correspondent located in nearly every country. It is available via cable, satellite, DTT, ADSL, on mobile phones, tablets and connected TVs, as well as on YouTube in four languages. Every month, France 24’s digital platforms attract 23.2million visits, 132.8million video views (2021 average) and 59.9million followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MCD, une chaîne radio de France Médias Monde:

Monte Carlo Doualiya is a French radio station that broadcasts in Arabic from Paris to the Middle East, Mauritania, Djibouti, and Sudan, on FM, via satellite and via partner radio stations. It provides news bulletins and magazines, with a strong focus on culture, live broadcasts, conviviality and interaction. Its editorial team and worldwide network of correspondents provide coverage of world news to 10.4million listeners every week. Monte Carlo Doualiyais a radio station based on the values of universalism and freedom for listeners of all ages.The station is also accessible via its website, which is one of the most modern of all Arabic-language sites, and via its app and through a range of cable and satellite packages. MCD attract 1.9million visits to its digital platforms every month (2021 average) and 4.6million followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Jawjab:

Jawjab is a creative studio, a production company and a place for creation of all sorts. This subsidiary of Ali n' Productions was founded by Nabil Ayouch in 2016, and has distinguished itself by the originality of its content, the diversity of its know-how and the values it holds. Through its platforms, the studio aims to promote the values of gender equality, inclusion and freedom of speech, and is committed to opening up discussion on the issues speciﬁc to Moroccan society, with humility and kindness. A desire that crystallized with the launch of JATWJABT in 2022, the country's ﬁrst feminist and inclusive media, which highlights topics related to women and minorities rights.Jawjab focuses its eﬀorts on creating strong concepts, driven by the creativity and expertise of its teams, to birth unique productions that contribute to the development of the Moroccan audiovisual ﬁeld. Jawjab was rewarded in 2019 with the Samir Kassir prize, awarded by the European Union for the best audiovisual production of the year.

HIT RADIO:

HIT RADIO S.A. is an independent Moroccan Media Group that started its activities with the launch in 2006 of a music radio for Moroccan youth. It was the ﬁrst radio to broadcast news ﬂashes in Darija the moroccan slangs, to expose the new Moroccan music scene and to launch a "Free Antenna" in Morocco. HIT RADIO is actively participating in the improvement of the national media landscape in a innovative and independent spirit.

With a positioning focused on music, entertainment and freedom of expression, HIT RADIO is listened nowadays by more than 3.4 million daily listeners in Morocco and more than 2 millions per month abroad through the digital audio streaming. Since 2012, the HIT RADIO concept was extended to 9 sub-Saharan countries: Central African Republic, Burkina Faso, Congo, Togo, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Burundi, Chad and Niger.

La Tribune: le média de la transformation et des territoires:

Faced with the acceleration of major digital, ecological and societal transitions, La Tribune is asserting itself in the French media landscape as "the newspaper of the changing world". As a reference media in the economy and ﬁnance sector, La Tribune relies on a heritage of 30 years of innovation and sectoral presence in all territories. As a local economic newspaper, its editorial expertise is based on a network of journalists in touch with the real economy in the regions and in the major cities.

In a world saturated with information, La Tribune's vocation is to provide a rich and useful expertise. Far from being exhaustive in its treatment of current events, its editorial staﬀ strives to decipher the subjects at the heart of its editorial line, subjects that are forward-looking and oﬀer solutions in a cross-cutting theme such as: the industry of the future, ﬁnance, technological revolutions, entrepreneurship, energy transitions, aeronautics, space and air transport, and the intelligent city in all its components (mobility, commerce, housing, etc.).

CANAL+:

CANAL+ Group is a leading media company and pay-TV operator. CANAL+ Group has a wide international footprint with a presence in Europe, Africa and Asia. CANAL+ Group totals 23.7 million subscribers worldwide, including 9 million in mainland France. With STUDIOCANAL, CANAL+ Group is also a European leader in the production, acquisition and distribution of feature ﬁlms and TV series. It is also a leading player in free-to-air television with a pole of several channels, as well as an ads sales agency. CANAL+ Group is wholly-owned by worldwide integrated content, media and communication group, Vivendi.