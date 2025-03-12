Ahead of the Senior Officials Meeting on Sudan taking place in Brussels on March 13, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) today urged international donors from around the world to step up to meet the moment and urgently release funds to support the humanitarian response ahead of the start of the rainy season in May/June in order to support millions of people in Sudan in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

The war in Sudan that started in April 2023 has driven a crisis across the country and the wider region. Now, over 30 million people are in humanitarian need – the highest number ever recorded in a response plan. Sudan is also the world’s largest displacement crisis, with 11 million people internally displaced and over 3.3 million people who have fled across borders. Sudan also tops the IRC’s 2025 Emergency Watchlist – our annual assessment of the countries at most risk of humanitarian deterioration – for the second year in a row.

The funding gap to meet humanitarian needs in Sudan is worsening at a time when humanitarian needs are at their highest. In 2024, humanitarian aid commitments were only fulfilled at 67.5%, leaving millions of people without access to critical, life-saving aid. With the recent suspensions and terminations of the United States (U.S.) Government aid, which has committed to nearly half of the humanitarian response in Sudan, the funding gap is compounding. Today, the humanitarian response plan for Sudan, which calls for US$4.16 billion in funding to address the multiple needs of the civilian population, is only 6% funded.

Eatizaz Yousef, IRC Sudan Country Director, said:

“Almost two years since the start of the conflict in Sudan, the impacts on the civilian population are catastrophic. Millions of people--including mothers and young children--are unable to meet their daily food needs, and their weakened bodies struggle to fight off diseases.

The approaching rainy season will only worsen the crisis, making it even more difficult to deliver life-saving assistance to communities that are already on the brink. Without immediate action, we will see famine expand its hold over more parts of Sudan. The international community must step up now—before it is too late—to release the necessary funds, scale-up critical aid operations, and save lives. This should include regular and predictable funding to local responders, who are at the forefront of the response in Sudan.”

The IRC is calling for an urgent and coordinated disbursement of funds for the humanitarian response in Sudan. The Brussels meeting presents a critical opportunity for donors to recommit to addressing the crisis and mitigating the impact of funding shortfalls. Without immediate intervention, millions will continue to suffer as food insecurity deepens and access to healthcare, clean water, and protection services further deteriorates.

At the same time, we urge all parties to the conflict to lift all barriers to access so that aid can reach populations in need without any delays. We have a window now to prevent an even greater catastrophe in Sudan.