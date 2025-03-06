The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-idb.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, and Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) signed a Master Murabaha Agreement to strengthen trade finance support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the private sector in Bangladesh.

The agreement will enable ITFC to provide trade financing facilities against Letters of Credit (LCs) issued by Mutual Trust Bank, enhancing the bank’s capacity to support cross-border trade and contribute to the growth of SMEs. This collaboration underscores both institutions’ commitment to fostering economic development and private sector growth in Bangladesh.

The signing ceremony was held at Dhaka and attended by senior executives from both organizations. Mr. Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank, and Mr. Nazeem Noordali, Officer-in-Charge, CEO of ITFC, led the signing on behalf of their respective institutions.

Mr. Nazeem Noordali emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership, stating, “We are proud to partner with Mutual Trust Bank to provide trade financing facilities that will support SME growth and the import of essential commodities in Bangladesh. Private sector development is a cornerstone of the country’s economic progress, and enabling SMEs to access trade finance is central to ITFC’s strategy. This initiative will also help SMEs integrate into global value chains, fostering sustainable economic growth.”

Mr. Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank, expressed his enthusiasm for the agreement, saying, “The partnership with ITFC under this trade finance facility agreement is significant, especially given the current economic challenges faced by Bangladesh. This collaboration will enhance MTB's reputation among correspondent banks globally, highlighting its resilience, commitment to best practices, and dedication to sustainable growth. Furthermore, it will provide our SME customers with greater access to financing and help facilitate the import of essential raw materials and soft commodities”.

The Master Murabaha Agreement reflects the shared vision of ITFC and Mutual Trust Bank to drive economic growth by supporting SMEs and the private sector. By facilitating access to trade finance, the partnership aims to empower businesses, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the sustainable development of Bangladesh.

About the International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided more than US$83 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.