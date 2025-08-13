The Global Mercy™, the world’s largest civilian hospital ship, docked once again in Freetown marking the start of its third consecutive field service in Sierra Leone. Operated by the international NGO Mercy Ships (https://MercyShips.Africa/), the vessel’s return deepens its partnership with the Government of Sierra Leone to strengthen the country’s healthcare system and expand access to safe, free surgeries.

Following a brief maintenance period in Cádiz, Spain, the ship will remain in Sierra Leone for ten months, providing specialized surgical care and training in collaboration with national and local authorities.

Welcoming the ship for the third time, Dr. Austin Demby, Minister of Health in Sierra Leone, reaffirmed the significance of this collaboration: “Mercy Ships is doing two critical things for us: number one, it’s delivering a much-needed surgical service for the people of this country. Number two, it’s helping train our healthcare workers in the core principles of patient care, patient life, and surgeries. When you have those, you're not only providing a critical service today, but you're also leaving a legacy behind. As a government, we're extremely pleased. We're extremely grateful for it.”

Since 2023, the Global Mercy has provided more than 3,630 free surgeries for 3,240 individuals. The Mercy Ships Education, Training, and Advocacy (ETA) programs are also helping to strengthen surgical systems in Sierra Leone.

Suzanne Thomas, Director of Education, Training, and Advocacy for Mercy Ships, emphasized the long-term vision of the program: “We are delighted to offer more learning opportunities on board the Global Mercy and look forward to continuing our support for service development at Connaught Hospital and accredited training for essential professions through the University of Sierra Leone.”

To date, Mercy Ships has delivered more than 63,000 hours of training to over 290 Sierra Leonean healthcare professionals. The extended stay will allow for continued collaboration with local hospitals and healthcare professionals, supporting surgical and anesthetic system strengthening aligned with national healthcare priorities.

Dr. Sandra Lako, Mercy Ships Country Director for Sierra Leone, reiterates Mercy Ships’ commitment to the country: “The much-anticipated return of the Global Mercy reflects a shared vision between Mercy Ships and the Ministry of Health to bridge the gap in surgical capacity in Sierra Leone. In addition to delivering free, safe surgeries on board the ship, we are deeply committed to strengthening surgical care systems in Sierra Leone through training and collaboration. Together with our partners, we are investing in local healthcare professionals who will continue to transform lives and create sustainable change.”

The ship’s international volunteers and Sierra Leonean national crew, are preparing to begin a new phase of free surgical programs, including maxillofacial/head and neck, pediatric, orthopedics, plastic reconstructive, general, and ophthalmic surgery.

